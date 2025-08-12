Today's Podcast Episode: The Legality Of Trump's Terminations Without Cause Of Members And Commissioners Of Federal "Independent" Agencies

Today's episode of the Consumer Finance Monitor podcast offers an in-depth analysis of the unitary executive theory and its implications for terminations by President Trump of the Democratic members/commissioners of several so-called independent Federal agencies. The episode features Lev Menand, an associate professor of law at Columbia Law School, who provides expert insights into financial institutions and administrative law and the validity of the Trump terminations. Professor Menand discusses the theory that President Trump may exercise complete control over independent federal agencies (which includes such terminations), despite statutes which permit terminations only for cause and a 1935 Supreme Court opinion in Humphrey's Executor which upheld the constitutionality of the "for cause" limitation on such terminations. Professor Menand also discusses (i) the stay orders issued by the Supreme Court which have frozen preliminary injunctions issued by lower courts in litigation initiated by the terminated individuals which required the reinstatement of Democratic members of two agencies who had been fired by Trump and (ii) the dictum in such stay orders saying that the reasoning behind the stay orders does not apply to the members of the Federal Reserve Board.

This episode builds on another podcast released by Consumer Finance Monitor on July 10 featuring Patrick Sobkowski of Marquette University.

