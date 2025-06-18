ARTICLE
18 June 2025

Senate Banking Committee Proposes Bill That Would Eliminate CFPB Federal Reserve Funding

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
In June 2025, the Senate Banking Committee introduced a version of the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" that would eliminate the CFPB's Federal Reserve funding.
United States Finance and Banking
Justine McCarthy Potter

In June 2025, the Senate Banking Committee introduced a version of the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" that would eliminate the CFPB's Federal Reserve funding.

The CFPB can currently receive funds of up to 12% of the Federal Reserve's 2009 profits. The House Financial Services Committee already introduced a version of the bill that would cap the CFPB's Federal Reserve funding at 5% of the Federal Reserve's 2009 profits. The CFPB has historically relied on the Federal Reserve for the entirety of its funding and reducing the funding to 0% will require the CFPB to rely on Congress for appropriations. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott's staff have indicated that eliminating the CFPB's Federal Reserve funding would save $6.36 billion. This proposed legislation re-centers a long-standing legal dispute whether the CFPB's funding source was unconstitutional because the funding came from the Federal Reserve, not Congress. In 2024, the Supreme Court ruled in the CFPB's favor, upholding the CFPB's Federal Reserve funding structure.

This proposed legislation comes amidst a slew of recent changes to the CFPB's regulatory authority and shifting priorities within the CFPB. Consumer financial services clients should continue to monitor this actively evolving regulatory landscape.

The post Senate Banking Committee Proposes Bill That Would Eliminate CFPB Federal Reserve Funding appeared first on Consumer Finance Insights (CFI).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Justine McCarthy Potter
Justine McCarthy Potter
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More