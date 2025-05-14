ARTICLE
14 May 2025

FTC Settles With Debt Collector

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On May 1, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it had filed an amended complaint​ and entered into a proposed final order with a debt collector and its owner...
United States Finance and Banking
Eva Monteiro

On May 1, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it had filed an amended complaint and entered into a proposed final order with a debt collector and its owner, resolving allegations that the company engaged in a fraudulent debt collection scheme.

In its amended complaint, the FTC alleged that the debt collector used threats of arrest, lawsuits, wage garnishment, unlawful third-party communications, and repeated communications, to coerce consumers into paying debts they did not owe, in violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) and the FTC Act.

The FTC also alleged that the debt collector violated the FTC's Impersonation Rule by falsely claiming affiliation with specific lenders to deceive consumers into paying. The FTC further alleged that the debt collector failed to identify itself as a debt collector and unlawfully obtained consumers' financial information in violation of the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. In November 2024, the FTC obtained a temporary restraining order against the company.

Under the proposed order, the debt collector and its owner will no longer participate in the debt collection and debt brokering industries and will pay a monetary judgment of $9,684,338.

The post FTC Settles with Debt Collector appeared first on Consumer Finance Insights (CFI).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Eva Monteiro
Eva Monteiro
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More