The Human Factor: Emotional Intelligence In Finance (Podcast)

In this episode of CFO Weekly, Richard Yvanovich, CEO and Founder of TRG International, sits down with Megan Weis to discuss the shift from traditional leadership to purpose-driven management. He shares insights from his decades of experience on how businesses can adapt and thrive in today's rapidly changing environment, emphasizing the crucial role of emotional intelligence in financial leadership.

Richard is a Certified Chief Master Coach, serial entrepreneur, and the author of Business as Unusual. With over 40 years of leadership experience spanning multiple industries, he helps organizations unlock their potential through smarter leadership and cultural transformation.

In this episode, we discuss:

The transformative role of emotional intelligence in effective leadership and strategic decision-making

The reasons traditional business models are struggling and how organizations can adapt to thrive

Key strategies for CFOs to maintain relevance and drive value in an era of digital transformation

Why hiring for attitude and potential is more impactful than focusing solely on technical skills

The essential elements of building a high-performance, purpose-driven company that fosters growth and innovation

Key Takeaways:

Redefining Success in a Changing World

In today's fast-changing world, businesses and leaders must do more than just adapt—they must actively shape the future. Every decision, big or small, contributes to a company's growth, resilience, and long-term success. Traditional business models are being challenged, making innovation, adaptability, and strategic thinking more essential than ever. Organizations that embrace change, foster a culture of continuous learning, and prioritize both purpose and agility will thrive. The key to success lies not just in reacting to transformation but in defining it, ensuring a competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic landscape.

"We all have this potential to be architects of change. In our era today, which is really defined by this constant transformation, our task isn't just to keep up but to actively shape the path forward." Yvanovich emphasized. - 02:37 - 3:54

Emotional Intelligence in Financial Leadership

Effective talent development starts with hiring the right people—those with the right attitude and mindset. While hard skills can be taught, soft skills and cultural fit are far more critical for long-term success. Companies must create a framework for growth, offering opportunities, training, and resources while allowing employees to take ownership of their development. Technology plays a key role, from behavioral assessments to personalized learning tools, helping organizations identify and nurture high-potential talent. Ultimately, true talent development hinges on one thing: hiring individuals who are not just capable but also eager to grow.

"Hard skills are easy to teach. Soft skills are far harder." Yvanovich highlighted. - 25:57 - 29:04

Stay Ahead or Fall Behind

In today's fast-moving world, businesses can't just react—they must lead. Industries like fashion have mastered real-time adaptation, proving that agility is key. Success lies in questioning old methods, embracing fresh perspectives, and fostering a culture of experimentation. The future belongs to those who tinker, test, and adapt before change forces their hand.

As Yvanovich put it, "Just because we've been doing it for decades is not an excuse to continue doing it the same old way. We must find ways of changing and improving and tinkering." - 12:45 - 16:45

