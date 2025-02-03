ARTICLE
3 February 2025

Retail Resilience: 2024 Sales Navigate Inflationary Waters And Look Ahead To Coming Economic Waves

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
Our latest report unveils crucial economic insights for 2025. Despite a rise in consumer sentiment and positive holiday demand for durable goods in 2024, challenges loom...
United States Finance and Banking
Keith Jelinek,Rick Maicki, and Frank Jones

Our latest report unveils crucial economic insights for 2025. Despite a rise in consumer sentiment and positive holiday demand for durable goods in 2024, challenges loom with mortgage rates climbing to seven percent and limited housing inventory. While non-farm payrolls have risen by 256,000 and unemployment remains stable, inflationary pressures persist, driven by potential for the Federal Reserve Board to pause in reducing interest rates.

As companies prepare for the prospect of potential tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, Ankura's report underscores the delicate balance between optimism and caution in today's economic landscape. Explore the full findings to stay informed on key performance metrics for the U.S. economy and consumers.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Keith Jelinek
Keith Jelinek
Photo of Rick Maicki
Rick Maicki
Photo of Frank Jones
Frank Jones
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More