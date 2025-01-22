ICYMI: Anticipating Shifts In Federal And State Regulation In 2025

In a webinar hosted on January 14, 2025, the Cozen O'Connor State AG Group, in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform, discussed the impacts of new federal agency leadership and the role of state attorneys general as regulators and enforcers, with a particular focus on four critical sectors: financial services, tech, healthcare, and energy & the environment.

State AGs will play a key role in challenging the actions of the new administration, as well as stepping up to fill in perceived gaps in regulation. State AGs also will advance the Trump administration's policies when they align with their state policy agendas. This one-hour webinar analyzed the regulatory impacts in each of these industry sectors with a focus on the levers state AGs use to achieve their policy goals in areas such as consumer protection, privacy and data security, antitrust, and environmental protection.

Click here for a recording of the webinar

Click here for a copy of the PowerPoint slides

