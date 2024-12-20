ARTICLE
20 December 2024

Clock Starts For EU ESG Ratings Regulation

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
On 12 December 2024, the EU Regulation on ESG Ratings Providers and their transparency and integrity was published in the Official Journal of the European Union (the "Regulation").
European Union Finance and Banking
John Verwey,Rachel E. Lowe,Sulaiman Malik
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On 12 December 2024, the EU Regulation on ESG Ratings Providers and their transparency and integrity was published in the Official Journal of the European Union (the "Regulation").

It means that the Regulation will enter into force on 2 January 2025 (20 days after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union) and will apply from 2 July 2026.

The Regulation introduces a regulatory regime for ESG rating providers operating in the EU (and therefore does have extra-territorial reach). It is broadly drafted in parts and there could be unexpected capture of asset managers, particularly where ESG ratings and scores are used in ESG-related investment strategies and information on this is published in marketing materials.

Clock Starts For EU ESG Ratings Regulation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Verwey
John Verwey
Photo of Rachel E. Lowe
Rachel E. Lowe
Photo of Michael Singh
Michael Singh
Photo of Sulaiman Malik
Sulaiman Malik
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More