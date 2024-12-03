ARTICLE
3 December 2024

Moving Money: AI Transforms The Banking Sector (Podcast)

As Generative AI continues to be incorporated by financial organizations of all sizes, the baking industry has felt a seismic shift in how risk management and regulatory compliance are managed. In Episode 7 of The AI Arena, our host Sean leads an exciting conversation about this digital transformation with Brian Jones, who was elected President of Merrick Bank earlier this year. Merrick Bank is an FDIC insured issuer of credit cards, recreation loans, and certificates of deposits, and seeks help its customers build personal and long-term financial stability through managing credit. Brian describes how the organization has been utilizing machine learning tools over the last decade, which can sort through potential credit applicants, generating risk and response scores, fraud detection, and finding prospects who consistently pay back loans. Skate to the puck alongside Sean and Brian, as they discuss how this technology will continue to improve and streamline banking practices across the glove.

