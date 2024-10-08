FDIC Proposes Significant Revisions To Brokered Deposit Regulations

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on July 30, 2024, announced a proposed rule (the Proposal) that would amend FDIC regulations related to brokered deposits. In a significant departure from existing requirements, the Proposal calls for expanding the definition of a "brokered deposit" to rein in various deposit placement arrangements between insured depository institutions (IDIs) and intermediaries, such as nonbank financial companies. The Proposal would 1) revise the regulatory definition of "deposit broker," 2) eliminate the exclusive deposit placement arrangement exception, 3) eliminate the "enabling transactions test" exception, 4) permit only IDIs, rather than nonbanks, to file notices and applications for a primary purpose exception (PPE), 5) change the interpretation of the PPE to consider the third party's intent in placing customer funds at a particular IDI, 6) amend the "25% test" designated business exception and allow for a PPE to be available only to broker-dealers and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-registered investment advisers, and only if less than 10 percent of the total assets that the broker-dealer or investment adviser has under management for its customers is placed at one or more IDIs and 7) clarify how an IDI may regain its agent institution status for the limited exception for reciprocal deposits.

The FDIC is requesting comments and feedback from industry stakeholders on the Proposal. Comments are due by Oct. 22, 2024.

Background

What Are Brokered Deposits?

FDIC regulations define the term "brokered deposit" as "any deposit that is obtained, directly or indirectly, from or through the mediation or assistance of a "deposit broker."1 Generally speaking, the FDIC views brokered deposits as more volatile than core deposits. Core deposits comprise funds placed at an IDI by individuals in a deposit demand account, such as checking or savings account. The depositor of such funds typically maintains an established relationship with an IDI, and the depositor is viewed as more likely to keep their deposits with an IDI despite interest rate fluctuations. By contrast, brokered deposits comprise funds placed at an IDI through a third-party arrangement. The depositor typically places the funds at an IDI that offers an attractive interest rate, and the depositor is viewed as more likely to withdraw and move funds to a different IDI to obtain a better interest rate at any given time. Though both core deposits and brokered deposits provide an important source of funding to an IDI, Section 29 of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (FDIA) restricts the use of brokered deposits and additionally limits the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits for IDIs that are less than "well capitalized." If an IDI is "adequately capitalized," it must seek a waiver from the FDIC to accept, renew or roll over new brokered deposits. If an IDI is "undercapitalized," it may not accept, renew or rollover any brokered deposit, and the FDIC is not authorized by statute to grant a waiver.2

What Is a Deposit Broker?

Section 29 of the FDIA defines a "deposit broker" as 1) any person engaged in the business of placing deposits, or facilitating the placement of deposits, of third parties with insured depository institutions or the business of placing deposits with insured depository institutions for the purpose of selling interests in those deposits to third parties, and 2) an agent or trustee who establishes a deposit account to facilitate a business arrangement with an insured depository institution to use the proceeds of the account to fund a prearranged loan.3 The definition is very broad. Thus, excluding a statutory exemption, historically, any person or company or organization that engaged in "placing deposits" belonging to others at an IDI or "facilitating the placement of deposits" belonging to others at an IDI was a "deposit broker," and an IDI's acceptance of subject deposits were brokered and, thereby, subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny.

What Are the Exceptions to the Definition of a "Deposit Broker?"

Section 29 of the FDIA enumerates several exclusions from the definition of a deposit broker,4 including that the term "deposit broker" does not include "an agent or nominee whose primary purpose is not the placement of funds with depository institutions."5 This exclusion is widely recognized as the primary purpose exception (PPE). Historically, the PPE was narrowly interpreted through very fact-specific FDIC staff advisory opinions. Reliance on the exception typically required prior FDIC approval following an industry participant's specific request for a determination. The exception was granted only in instances where the FDIC conclusively determined that the intent of the third party in placing or facilitating the placement of deposits was not to provide a deposit placing service, but instead to promote some other goal.

Such goals were evidenced by a business relationship between an agent or nominee and its customers with respect to a particular business line and included, among others, cross-border clearing deposit services, where a nonbank entity placed customer funds, for a very limited period, at an IDI that acted as an intermediary to clear and settle the transfer of funds into the transaction recipient's bank account;6 deposits by mortgage servicers who place deposits at IDIs to fulfill their obligations under servicing arrangements;7 and deposits placed as required collateral for credit card loans8 or deposits by title companies that place deposits at IDIs to facilitate a real estate transaction.9

Historically, the PPE was not applicable when the intent of the third party was to earn fees through the placement of deposits. Without the PPE, or an alternative designated statutory exemption, any intermediary (whether a person, company or organization) that placed or facilitated the placement of a deposit with an IDI, for which they were not the owner, was a deposit broker. Notable examples of intermediaries included, but were not limited to, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents who referred customers to banks,10 third-party sponsored websites or listing service providers,11 investment companies that do not place deposits, yet merely refer clients to an affiliated bank,12 IDIs or companies that facilitate placement of deposits through a bank network to effectuate pass-through insurance,13 companies or organizations that provide marketing for an IDI, in exchange for volume-based fees,14 and even companies that received no fees from the IDI where funds were placed.15

The 2020 Rule

With the emergence of online banking and the substantial growth in IDI deposit-taking capabilities by means of partnerships with intermediaries, particularly nonbank financial service companies, the FDIC in December 2020 overhauled its framework of brokered deposit rules that implement Section 29. The revised brokered deposit rules (the 2020 Rule) established bright-line standards for determining whether an entity meets the statutory definition of "deposit broker" and created exemptions for various deposit placement arrangements that the FDIC previously considered brokered. Under the 2020 Rule, several designated business relationships qualified for the PPE. For those that did not automatically qualify for the PPE, the 2020 Rule established a streamlined application process.

The 2020 Rule notably provided that a person or entity with an exclusive deposit placement arrangement with a single IDI would not be considered a "deposit broker" because the person or entity was not in the "business" of placing deposits or facilitating the placement of deposits. Consequently, intermediaries such as nonbank financial service companies, who contracted an exclusive deposit placing partnership with an IDI, would not meet the "deposit broker" definition.

The 2024 Proposed Rule

The Proposal details numerous concerns from the FDIC, principally that entities misunderstand and inconsistently interpret the 2020 Rule and, therefore, misreport deposits that could pose serious consequences for IDIs and the deposit insurance fund (DIF).

The Proposal, if adopted, would make the following significant revisions:

Expanded Definition of "Deposit Broker." The Proposal would expand the deposit broker definition by 1) combining the "placing" and "facilitating" activity prongs under the current definition into one provision, 2) removing the term and concept of "matchmaking activities" from the definition and replacing it with a deposit allocation provision, and 3) adding a new factor related to fees.

Combining Provisions. The 2020 Rule separately defined the "placing" and "facilitating" activity prongs of the deposit broker definition. The separation required a discrete analysis for each prong to determine whether any particular deposit was brokered. The FDIC cites that the 2020 Rule definitional structure and requisite analysis has caused confusion among IDIs. As a result, the Proposal would combine the terms into a single prong, a deposit broker would be defined as "[a]ny person engaged in the business of placing or facilitating the placement of deposits of third parties." Under the Proposal, a person is engaged in the business of placing or facilitating the placement of deposits of third parties if that person 1) receives third-party funds and deposits those funds at one or more IDIs, 2) has legal authority, contractual or otherwise, to close the account or move the third party's funds to another IDI, 3) is involved in negotiating or setting rates, fees, terms or conditions for the deposit account, 4) proposes or determines deposit allocations at one or more IDIs (including through operating or using an algorithm or any other program or technology that is functionally similar), or 5) has a relationship or arrangement with an IDI or customer where the IDI, or the customer, pays the person a fee or provides other remuneration in exchange for or related to the placement of deposits.

Elimination of Exclusive Deposit Arrangement Exception. Known as the "exclusive deposit arrangement exception" under the 2020 Rule, any entity that contracts or partners exclusively with one IDI and is not placing or facilitating the placement of deposits at any other IDI is not considered a "deposit broker." As a result, any deposits placed by the entity with the IDI are not brokered deposits. The Proposal would eliminate this exception. The FDIC cited concerns that use of the exception allows an IDI to rely on an entity for 100 percent of its deposits without any of those deposits being considered brokered. While an entity by its exclusive relationship with the IDI could avoid the designation as a deposit broker, an IDI could form multiple "exclusive" third-party relationships to fund itself without any of those deposits being considered brokered. The FDIC cites that current regulations expose the banking system to the kind of risk the brokered deposit restrictions were intended to address.

Next Steps

The FDIC is currently requesting comments and feedback from industry stakeholders on the Proposal. The FDIC has put forth 16 questions for public consideration on all aspects of the Proposal, including on the "deposit broker" definition, PPE analysis and designated exceptions. Comments on the Proposal are due by Oct. 22, 2024.

For more information regarding the implications of the proposed rule, assistance with crafting comments in response to the Proposed Rule or assistance with complying with Brokered Deposit regulations in general, please contact the authors of this alert.

