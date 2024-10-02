ARTICLE
2 October 2024

Payments Firms Launch Crypto Products, New Crypto Adoption Data Published

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
According to a recent press release, a well-known U.S. payments and financial technology company announced that it will allow its United States merchants to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency directly from their business accounts with the company.
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Keith R. Murphy
Authors

According to a recent press release, a well-known U.S. payments and financial technology company announced that it will allow its United States merchants to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency directly from their business accounts with the company. As noted in the release, this move follows the prior successful launch of this service to the company's retail customers and is in response to business owners' desire to have the same cryptocurrency capabilities as consumer clients. The company's business account clients reportedly also will be able to send and receive supported cryptocurrency tokens to and from external blockchain addresses.

In other news, a global payments technology company reportedly has launched its Tokenized Asset Platform to assist banks with the process of issuing fiat-backed tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. According to a report, the company's new platform provides the tools and infrastructure required to tokenize fiat currencies and may also enable tokenization and trading of real-world assets like commodities and bonds.

Finally, a recent report by Chainalysis notes that the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) had an estimated $338.7 billion in on-chain value received during the one-year period from July 2023 to July 2024, ranking it the seventh-largest cryptocurrency market in the world in 2024. Among many findings in the report, it further notes that while centralized exchanges are the primary source of inflows across MENA, decentralized platforms and DeFi applications are gaining steady traction. Other analyses in the report indicate, among other things, that across MENA, stablecoins and altcoins are gaining market share from other more traditionally favored assets, such as bitcoin and ether.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Keith R. Murphy
Keith R. Murphy
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More