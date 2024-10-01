FEMA Rule Changes Target Flexible, Faster Access To Disaster Relief Benefits

Starting March 22, 2024, FEMA will implement new rules intended to provide quicker and more straightforward access to disaster relief for individuals.



In summary, the major changes are:

Homeowners with inadequate insurance coverage can apply to FEMA for disaster relief.

Self-employed individuals will no longer have to apply for an SBA loan before applying for FEMA disaster relief (with a cap of $42,500).

Immediate "serious needs assistance" available to individuals, up to $750.

Removal of "pre-existing conditions" limitations for property damage and repairs under the "habitability" criteria.

New disaster relief for displacement assistance.

Simplification and flexibility for disaster relief applications, temporary housing assistance and appeals.

FEMA also announced immediate improvements to its online system to promote efficiency, accessibility, and simplicity. While these improvements are widely viewed as a step in the right direction, the cost to FEMA is over $670 million annually. Without an increase in annual appropriations, this increased cost may require cuts and reductions elsewhere.

For additional information and recommendations for disaster planning, you can view an Adams and Reese webinar presented in 2023 at "Natural Disaster Preparedness – What Businesses Should Do Now to Prepare and Respond."



For additional information and recommendations for disaster planning, you can view an Adams and Reese webinar presented in 2023 at "Natural Disaster Preparedness – What Businesses Should Do Now to Prepare and Respond."

Read the official FEMA press release

