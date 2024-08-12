(Mis)Conduct, Money & Reputation: A Look At Equifax, CrowdStrike & Cybersecurity (Podcast)

Cybersecurity continues to dominate headlines, concern investors and have substantial and very real implications for asset and wealth managers. In the data-rich world of investment management, understanding the implications of cyber breaches has never been more critical.

In the latest episode of (mis)Conduct, Money & Reputation, Katten Financial Markets and Funds Partner Neil Robson and David Masters of reputation specialists Lansons/Team Farner examine high-profile breaches such as the Equifax data scandal and NHS ransomware attack. They explore why these failures should be seen more widely as misconduct, common myths about cybercrime, debunking misconceptions about its targets and motives and how others are addressing these challenges as digital threats evolve and in light of the recent CrowdStrike IT outage. For most financial services firms it's about when and how often these attacks will come, not if.

This episode provides a crucial guide for asset managers and financial services professionals to prepare for, mitigate against and avoid the reputational fallout that occurs when things go wrong.

