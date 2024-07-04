AI Governance: Common Grounds And Synergies With Proposed Frameworks Globally (Podcast)

self

As the European Union sets the stage for groundbreaking AI regulation, our podcast offers a comprehensive exploration of this landmark legislation. Join us as we dissect the EU AI Act, unpacking its key provisions and answering some of the questions global companies have been asking.

In this episode we are joined by Gabriela Kennedy, Arsen Kourinian, Cristiane Manzueto, and Dominique Shelton Leipzig and we discuss AI governance, common grounds and synergies between proposed frameworks globally.

Stay tuned for future episodes featuring our colleagues from around the globe focusing on intellectual property and AI and allocation of responsibilities and liabilities."



Key Questions:

What the EU AI Act is all about and what it will mean to companies that are potentially in scope? 1:59 What is the UK's approach? 4:39 Is there an adopted or proposed AI legislation in Asia? What is the likely impact for global companies operating in Asia? 8:58 What is the US approach to AI regulation and what could potentially happen in the near future? 17:12 AI laws on a state level. 18:55 Has Brazil proposed to regulate AI? How does it compare to key frameworks like the EU AI Act? 26:47 What are the common grounds and synergies between the proposed frameworks globally and how should companies be approaching AI governance? 35:38

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.