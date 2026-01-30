Digital Assets Download: Will the Word of the Year be "Tokenization"? The world's most popular English dictionaries annually select a "word of the year" to capture the zeitgeist of a particular year and spotlight the continuous evolution of the English language. From the stages Davos at the World Economic Forum to the almost-daily headlines in finance and markets, "tokenization" is – and will continue to be – a powerful force throughout 2026.

We launched our Stablecoins & Tokenization Resource Center

Digital Assets Download is a curated mix of insights and headlines that provide a Layer 3 Legal Perspective" on the digital assets multiverse—created by Mayer Brown's global Digital Assets, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency group.

THE LEAD BLOCK

Perspectives and insights from Mayer Brown lawyers and other thought leaders that touch on digital assets, decentralized finance, cryptocurrencies and related fields.

SEC Staff No-Action Relief for DTC Pilot Provides a Pathway for Tokenized Securities

On December 11, 2025, the staff of the Division of Trading and Markets of the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a no-action letter to The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") concerning a pilot version (the "Preliminary Base Version") of a securities tokenization program, referred to as the "DTCC Tokenization Services."

NEWS NODE

Regulatory/Enforcement

Markets

Courts

LEARN THE LINGO

For those new to the digital assets and DeFi world, each edition of the Digital Assets Download will highlight a different term to help you be a part of the conversation.

CLEARING AGENCY

A clearing agency is a regulated financial market utility that handles the clearance, settlement, and recordkeeping of securities transactions. Entities like The Depository Trust Company (DTC) centralize the immobilization and transfer of securities, reduce counterparty and operational risk through standardized processes, and maintain accurate books and records that underpin market stability. Clearing agencies have become increasingly important in the digital‑asset landscape, as pilots involving distributed ledger technology—such as the SEC‑authorized DTC tokenization program—explore how traditional post‑trade functions can evolve to support tokenized securities and more efficient settlement models.

