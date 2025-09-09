Digital Assets Download: Don't Stop Believin'… As summer transitions into autumn, the "Journey" of the Digital Asset Download continues "Faithfully." While many eyes in the crypto world will be watching the US Congress to see if it will deliver a market structure bill to overhaul the US crypto regulatory framework,

Digital Assets Download: Don't Stop Believin'... As summer transitions into autumn, the "Journey" of the Digital Asset Download continues "Faithfully." While many eyes in the crypto world will be watching the US Congress to see if it will deliver a market structure bill to overhaul the US crypto regulatory framework, our Lead Block delivers commentary on US state and federal developments, as well as the Hong Kong Stablecoin Bill. As always, we are "Happy to Give" you another "Lingo" term from our library – in this edition, "staking."

For the Uninitiated: Digital Assets Download is a curated mix of insights and headlines that provide a Layer 3 Legal Perspective" on the digital assets multiverse—created by Mayer Brown's global Digital Assets, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency group.

The Lead Block

Perspectives and insights from Mayer Brown lawyers and other thought leaders that touch on digital assets, decentralized finance, cryptocurrencies and related fields.

Illinois Adopts Regulatory Regime for Digital Assets

Illinois recently enacted Senate Bill 1797, the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act, which establishes a regulatory framework designed to enhance customer protections for digital asset activities and to position the state as a well-regulated environment for digital asset innovation. We describe key parts of the Act and discuss its implications for the digital asset sector in this Legal Update.

President Trump Signs Debanking Executive Order

This Legal Update describes President Donald Trump's August 2025 Executive Order, "Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans," which directs federal banking regulators to prevent financial institutions from denying services to individuals or businesses based on political or religious beliefs or lawful activities.

GENIUS Act Signed into Law US Enacts Federal Stablecoin Legislation

The GENIUS Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump, establishes the first federal regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States, marking a major step in digital asset legislation. This Legal Update analyzes the law, which includes provisions on licensing, anti-money laundering compliance, consumer protection, and regulatory oversight, and was significantly shaped by the Hagerty Amendment, which refined rules around interest-bearing tokens, state regulation, and issuer eligibility.

SEC Statement on Disclosure Best Practices for Crypto Asset ETFs

In this Legal Update, our team provides an overview of the SEC's statement on disclosure best practices regarding crypto asset ETFs.

The Hong Kong Stablecoins Bill and its Impact on the Crypto Landscape

In a Legal Update published in Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC)'s International Journal of Blockchain Law (IJBL), Amita Haylock and Justin Lai discuss Hong Kong's newly gazetted Stablecoins Bill and its key features, while considering its impact on the broader crypto industry.

LEARN THE LINGO

For those new to the digital assets and DeFi world, each edition of the Digital Assets Download will highlight a different term to help you be a part of the conversation.

STAKING

Staking cryptocurrencies is a process that involves committing crypto assets to support a blockchain network and confirm transactions. Crypto assets are "staked" by depositing them with a protocol in exchange for rewards. The purpose for the staking varies by protocol, but the most common form of staking is within the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism (an alternative to proof-of-work) used by certain blockchains to verify new blocks of data that are added to the network. In a proof-of-stake protocol, stakers perform the exercise of validating new blocks of transactions to be added to the network. The staked assets are at risk and will be lost if the staker processes fraudulent transactions; as a result, each validator's stake acts as an incentive to ensure the security of the network. In exchange for the committed tokens, validators receive rewards denominated in the native cryptocurrency..

Writing on the Wall, Translating 'Crypto' Terms with Mayer Brown

From Airdrop to Wrapped Token, our illustrated glossary, "Writing on the Wall, Translating Securities with Mayer Brown," has been updated with additional digital assets and cryptocurrency terms. Check out our "featured" list for the crypto terms and the full list of terms.

Digital Assets Download

View previous editions and additional content in our Digital Assets Download Resource Center.

