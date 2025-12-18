ARTICLE
18 December 2025

2025 FinAccelerations: U.S. Digital Assets Publications

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

In 2025, the digital assets and cryptocurrency sector experienced significant regulatory evolution in the United States, marked by new executive actions, agency guidance...
United States Technology
Jayant W. Tambe, Nathan Brownback, Abradat Kamalpour
+5 Authors
In 2025, the digital assets and cryptocurrency sector experienced significant regulatory evolution in the United States, marked by new executive actions, agency guidance, and landmark legislation aimed at providing greater clarity and supporting innovation.

FinAccelerations compiles Jones Day's publications of these key developments for 2025. Highlights include the rescission of SAB 121, easing accounting requirements for crypto custody; OCC guidance facilitating banks' participation in digital asset activities, such as safekeeping; and the SEC's "Project Crypto" initiative, which advanced frameworks clarifying that many crypto assets are not securities.

Covered topics encompass the enactment of the GENIUS Act establishing a federal regime for stablecoins, progress on market structure legislation like the CLARITY Act, the expansion of crypto exchange-traded products, banking regulators' updated approaches to custody and blockchain involvement, and international comparisons. Additional insights address DeFi-related considerations, tax implications, and the increasing integration of digital assets into mainstream finance.

As the sector matures with enhanced regulatory frameworks, Jones Day continues to offer in-depth guidance to help clients address emerging opportunities and challenges in this rapidly evolving field.

Read the compilation.

Authors
Jayant W. Tambe
Nathan Brownback
Michael Dawson
Abradat Kamalpour
Mary Alexander Myers
Laura S. Pruitt
Mark W. Rasmussen
Natalia Sauszyn
