Decoding Policy Trends Shaping The U.S. Digital Asset Landscape: Leading On Crypto (Video)

Given recent crypto legislative developments, is the U.S. poised to further establish itself as a global regulatory leader in the space...

Given recent crypto legislative developments, is the U.S. poised to further establish itself as a global regulatory leader in the space? On this episode of Dechert's Leading on Crypto, partner and host Neel Maitra explores the sea change in U.S. crypto policy with Ji Hun Kim, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, discussing groundbreaking legislation like the GENIUS Act, the CLARITY Act, broader market structure legislation, the evolving roles for federal and state regulators, the transformative impact of payment stablecoins and much more.

