Decoding Policy Trends Shaping The U.S. Digital Asset Landscape: Leading On Crypto (Video)

Given recent crypto legislative developments, is the U.S. poised
to further establish itself as a global regulatory leader in the
space? On this episode of Dechert's Leading on Crypto,
partner and host Neel Maitra explores the sea change in U.S. crypto
policy with Ji Hun Kim, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation,
discussing groundbreaking legislation like the GENIUS Act, the
CLARITY Act, broader market structure legislation, the evolving
roles for federal and state regulators, the transformative impact
of payment stablecoins and much more.
