Founder Focus: Eduardo Ortiz Reynaga At Koltin

Welcome to Founder Focus, our new series in which we share insights from clients in our global Fintech practice. In this first issue, David Ajalat, Goodwin partner and Fintech practice co-chair, interviews Eduardo Ortiz Reynaga, co-founder and CEO of Koltin.

Koltin is revolutionizing health insurance in Mexico by focusing on the unique needs of the aging population — offering patient-centric coverage that prioritizes healthy aging through cutting-edge diagnostics and technology, community engagement, and personalized care. In this Founder Focus interview, Koltin's Co-Founder and CEO Eduardo Ortiz Reynaga shares insights on the company's origins and innovative approach to solving real-world problems as well as advice on fundraising and his vision for the future of insurtech. Central to Koltin's journey has been a strategic partnership with Goodwin's Fintech practice, a team of over 150 lawyers specializing in navigating the complex regulatory landscape of fintech and insurtech.

Read the full interview to learn more.

