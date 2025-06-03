SEC Hosts Roundtable With Crypto Task Force On Tokenization

On May 12, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC or Commission) hosted its fourth roundtable with the Commission's Crypto Task Force, titled "Moving Assets On-chain: Where TradFi and DeFi Meet." The discussion focused on the intersection of traditional financial assets and decentralized financial infrastructure.

Kicking off the roundtable, SEC Commissioners made statements regarding their visions for tokenization—the process of moving securities from off-chain to on-chain databases. These statements ranged from enthusiastic support for tokenization to cautious skepticism about rushed Commission action, emphasizing the significant work needed to build a regulatory framework for crypto assets and tokenized securities trading.

Commissioner Stances

Chairman Atkins

Chairman Paul S. Atkins delivered the keynote address, analogizing on-chain ledger systems to Spotify for securities trading, while likening off-chain trading infrastructure to vinyl records. He displayed a strong willingness to accommodate crypto securities, echoing President Trump's vision to make America the "crypto capital of the planet." He noted three areas of focus for crypto asset policy: issuance, custody, and trading. Chairman Atkins emphasized plans for the Commission to take action in all three areas, and stated that he will continue encouraging Commission staff to issue guidance until formal Commission action is taken. Lastly, he noted that there may be potential for conditional exemptive relief for registrants and non-registrants who wish to bring new products and services to the market that may otherwise not be compatible with Commission rules.

Commissioner Uyeda

Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda emphasized the importance of creating practical and critical safeguards for tokenizing securities instead of trying to address every possible investment permutation or scenario. He noted the potential for tokenized assets to increase liquidity for relatively illiquid assets and decrease transaction costs for all market participants. Commissioner Uyeda noted that the Commission has had to deal with evolving technologies throughout its existence, and it will continue to use the same principles to guide its regulation of blockchain technology.

Commissioner Peirce

Commissioner Hester M. Peirce focused her speech on how the tokenization of securities provides for "smarter" assets through increased operational efficiency and transactional transparency, arguing that on-chain assets fit squarely within the Commission's jurisdiction and should be treated similarly to off-chain assets. Commissioner Peirce also emphasized the Commission's role in providing legal clarity.

Commissioner Crenshaw

Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw's remarks opposed the other Commissioners' optimistic outlooks on the future of tokenizing securities, suggesting that the Commission isn't ready to facilitate tokenization. She noted present confusion on exactly how the Commission plans to implement and accommodate blockchain technology and, if it does, whether its drawbacks might outweigh its benefits. She expressed apprehension regarding the Commission's regulatory neutrality, scalability issues in public blockchains, and instantaneous settlement disadvantaging retail investors and liquidity preservation.

Key Takeaway

The SEC's Commissioners largely expressed optimism about integrating blockchain technology into securities markets, anticipating flexibility and interoperability and emphasizing the Commission's ability to adapt. However, Commissioner Crenshaw expressed skepticism, warning of unresolved risks and urging regulatory restraint, highlighting a divide within the Commission on how favorably it will treat asset tokenization. While most Commissioners see potential in tokenization, Commissioner Crenshaw's concerns highlight legitimate challenges, such as scalability and investor protection, that the Commission must address.

Winston's Capital Markets and Securities Law Watch will continue to monitor developments and will provide our readers with additional updates as they become available.

