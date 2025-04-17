ARTICLE
17 April 2025

This Week In DeFi - Crypto Roundtables

BB
Contributor

The SEC is hosting another four roundtables over the next few weeks to accelerate the adoption of crypto into traditional finance.
United States Technology
Ali Dhanani

The Crypto Task Force roundtables are an opportunity for us to hear a lively discussion among experts about what the regulatory issues are and what the Commission can do to solve them," said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, leader of the Crypto Task Force.

www.sec.gov/...

Ali Dhanani
