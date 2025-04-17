This Week In DeFi - Crypto Roundtables

The SEC is hosting another four roundtables over the next few weeks to accelerate the adoption of crypto into traditional finance.

The Crypto Task Force roundtables are an opportunity for us to hear a lively discussion among experts about what the regulatory issues are and what the Commission can do to solve them," said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, leader of the Crypto Task Force. www.sec.gov/...

