The Future Of Cybersecurity: AI Threats, Deepfakes & Quantum Encryption With Lou Steinberg (Video)

In this episode of From Lab to Patient, Garage to Market, Philip Crowley speaks with Lou Steinberg, founder and managing partner, CTM Insights. CTM is a research lab combined with an early-stage incubator, creating new solutions to structural problems in CyberSecurity.

About This Episode

Topics Covered

Cybersecurity innovation, the implications of the tax code on startups, and challenges in tech and life sciences

the implications of the tax code on startups, and challenges in tech and life sciences The impacts of AI and cybersecurity threats , including deep fakes and the manipulation of medical scans, and strategies for combating these new risks

, including deep fakes and the manipulation of medical scans, and strategies for combating these new risks The future challenges of quantum computing on encryption and how it could fundamentally change cybersecurity protections

on encryption and how it could fundamentally change cybersecurity protections Practical advice for smaller companies on data protection, the importance of architectural consistency in IT infrastructure, and the necessity of cybersecurity insurance and best practices

Learn More About Lou Steinberg

Visit CTM Insights' website: https://ctminsights.com

Connect with Lou on LinkedIn: / louis-steinberg-280379143

