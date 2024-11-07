Integrations Connect Crypto And Fiat Financial Products

This week saw the announcement of three cryptocurrency payments partnerships. In a recent press release, a major U.S. financial services company announced a partnership with a major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.

Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com

This week saw the announcement of three cryptocurrency payments partnerships. In a recent press release, a major U.S. financial services company announced a partnership with a major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange. The release indicates the partnership will allow the exchange's customers to use eligible debit cards issued by the financial services company to transfer funds into their exchange account in real time, directly purchase cryptocurrency on the exchange, and cash out funds from the exchange to a bank account.

B2C2 and OpenPayd also announced a partnership this week, with B2C2 adding OpenPayd's embedded finance capabilities to B2C2's global instant settlement network. A press release states the partnership will benefit B2C2's clients by allowing them to seamlessly send and receive fiat currency for trade settlement, access multi-currency accounts, instantly send or receive third-party payments, and receive an easier onboarding experience onto OpenPayd.

Finally, a joint press release from a major international bank and a London-based financial services firm announced a partnership to connect their digital asset exchange and custody offerings. According to the press release, the partnership will allow the bank's customers to access competitive digital asset pricing and liquidity while also providing access to digital asset custody.

In related news, BlockFills announced a new service aimed at helping enterprise payments companies and financial technology firms securely and efficiently process transactions between crypto and fiat currencies. According to a press release, the services are available via BlockFills' APIs through its proprietary web-based trading platform and over the counter.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.