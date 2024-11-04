Technology Roundup: Top Insights From Q2 – Q3

The rapid pace of innovation has resulted in increasingly complex disputes within the technology sector. Successfully navigating these disputes requires expertise from qualified experts and an expert agency focused on emerging technology trends. Check out our insights.

As the only expert witness agency representing the world's leading testifying experts, WIT stays ahead of major trends in technology litigation, building diverse teams of testifying experts who can best inform and advise our clients. We take a proactive approach to deliver insights from leading experts across the automotive, financial technology, gaming, and wireless communications industries, and we regularly work on bet-the-company litigation.

ICYMI, here are some of our top insights in technology from this year.

Expert Q&As

A Crypto Expert Discusses Disruptive Innovation in Financial Technology

We asked a leading WIT crypto expert to delve deeper into the latest innovations and advancements in financial technology and how they might impact the industry. Read what he had to say.

An Engineering Expert's Experience with the ITC's NEXT Advocates Program

To better prepare attorneys and expert witnesses for Section 337 proceedings, the ITC's Administrative Law Judges established the Nurturing Excellence in Trial Advocates Program which supports the ITCTLA's Mock Hearing Program. We spoke with WIT's engineering expert and educator to better understand the program and its benefits. Read what he had to say.

Industry Reports

WIT ITC Report: Chief Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney

Our latest ITC ALJ report provides a comprehensive analysis of Chief Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney's activity at the International Trade Commission. Learn more about our findings.

WIT ITC Report: Administrative Law Judge Monica Bhattacharyya

In this report, WIT provides a comprehensive analysis of Administrative Law Judge Monica Bhattacharyya's activity at the International Trade Commission. Learn more about our findings.

Case Studies

Case Study: Automotive Technology Expert Needed for an IPR Proceeding at the PTAB

The petitioner alleged patent infringement involving ETC systems in modern vehicles. The respondent turned to WIT for an expert in automotive control, vehicle electronics, and engineering. Read the case study.

Case Study: Cryptocurrency Expert Needed for Breach of Contract Dispute

To aid in their billion-dollar legal battle over a revoked currency purchase option, the plaintiff approached WIT to provide a cryptocurrency expert with deep expertise in options trading. Read the case study.

Case Study: Wireless Technology Expert Needed for Smartphone Device Dispute

In a dispute over patented IC packaging technology used in smartphones, the plaintiff sought WIT's help to provide an expert in wireless technology with experience in noise isolation, wafer-level packaging, and trial testimony. Read the case study.

In the News

Court Overturns $72 Million Verdict, Landing a Victory for Boeing Against Trade Secrets Claims

WIT was proud to have had several experts retained by Hueston Hennigan in support of their representation of Boeing. Read about the win.

