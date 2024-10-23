FDIC Bank-Fintech Recordkeeping Rule Leaves Questions Unanswered

Dennis Merkley recently provided commentary to American Banker about the Federal Deposit Insurance Company's new recordkeeping rule for banks and FinTech's.

While the regulation aims to enhance transparency and accountability, it still raises important questions about implementation and compliance.

To learn more about how this rule might shape the industry and foster innovation around consumer protection, read the full article here: https://bit.ly/4gzGyFQ.

