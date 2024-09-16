Digital Assets Download: The World Comes Together… In New York And On The Blockchain!

For the next two weeks, leaders from around the world will converge on New York for the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. This can be an exciting and slightly overwhelming time in New York City, and we're here to be your guides.

For the best way to navigate the city during this time, take the subway (and whatever you do, do not attempt to go crosstown aboveground!).

For the best way to navigate the latest in blockchain and digital assets developments, read the Digital Assets Download.

In this edition, we highlight a jam-packed agenda of speakers at the GBBC's Blockchain Central program on September 23. Our latest edition also describes the latest US regulatory pronouncements on crypto assets by FINRA, and more.

For the Uninitiated: Digital Assets Download is a curated mix of insights and headlines that provide a Layer 3 Legal Perspective" on the digital assets multiverse—created by Mayer Brown's global Digital Assets, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency group.

The Lead Block

Perspectives and insights from Mayer Brown lawyers and other thought leaders that touch on digital assets, decentralized finance, cryptocurrencies and related fields.

To view the full article please click here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.