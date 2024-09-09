self

In this episode of the CryptoCounsel, Josh talks with Andrey Krahmal, the Head of Legal at Peak Mining, for a deep dive into Bitcoin mining. Andrey shares insights into how Peak Mining is pioneering the industry with large-scale, energy-efficient facilities around the world. They explore the challenges and innovations in the crypto mining space, including the strategic importance of energy sourcing, rapidly evolving technology, and stable regulatory frameworks. From Satoshi's legacy to the environmental impact of Bitcoin, this conversation covers the exciting opportunities and risks of being at the forefront of the digital gold rush.

