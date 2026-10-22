What To Consider When Creating A Parenting Plan: Holiday Schedules

When parents separate, dividing holiday time can be challenging. Each parent may want to continue family traditions, spend Thanksgiving with the children, or wake up with them on Christmas morning.

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When parents separate, dividing holiday time can be challenging. Each parent may want to continue family traditions, spend Thanksgiving with the children, or wake up with them on Christmas morning.

The holiday schedule is one aspect of the larger parenting plan. If you are creating a parenting plan for the first time, here are a few things to consider when developing a holiday schedule.

Decide How to Divide Holidays Between Parents

There are several ways to divide holiday parenting time. One common approach is to alternate holidays each year. For example, one parent might have the children for Thanksgiving in even-numbered years, while the other parent has them in odd-numbered years. The same approach can be used for Christmas, New Year’s Day, and other holidays.

Another option is to split a holiday between parents. One parent might have the children on Christmas Eve and the other on Christmas Day. Alternatively, parents might divide the day, with one parent having the children in the morning and the other in the afternoon or evening.

Parents may also choose to follow their regular residential schedule without making separate holiday arrangements.

Account for School Breaks and Overlapping Holidays

Winter break, spring break, and other school vacations may overlap with holidays. When creating your parenting plan, consider how these schedules will work together and specify which schedule takes priority when they conflict.

Plan for Travel and Extended Family Gatherings

If your holiday traditions involve traveling or visiting extended family, consider these arrangements when developing your parenting plan. Think about travel time, transportation responsibilities, and whether parents should provide advance notice of travel plans or itineraries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.