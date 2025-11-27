A Holiday Guide To Staying Safe With An Order Of Protection

The holiday season is often a time of joy, family and celebration. However, for many families there may be increased emotional strain, financial pressure, and disrupted routines that create an environment where conflict escalates. These tensions may unfortunately lead to incidents of domestic violence or violations of existing protection orders. If you find yourself in danger during the holidays, it is essential to take immediate steps to safeguard your well-being, particularly when traditional court resources may be unavailable.

Prioritize Your Personal Safety

Your first responsibility is to protect yourself and your children from harm. If you believe you are in danger, remove yourself from the situation as quickly as possible. Seek a secure location, such as the home of a trusted friend or family member, or a local shelter that offers emergency accommodations. Keep ready a small package of important items, including personal identification, essential documents, medications, and emergency contact information, to allow you to leave promptly, if necessary. Your safety must remain your highest priority at all times.

Contact Law Enforcement Immediately

Once you reach a safe environment, contact law enforcement by calling 911 or your local emergency number. Police officers are specifically trained to respond to domestic violence situations and can take immediate steps to ensure your safety. This may include separating the parties involved, documenting the incident, and arresting an individual if they violate an existing order of protection. Law enforcement involvement can provide a strategic layer of protection during times when the courts are not in session.

Explore Emergency Protection Orders

Both Criminal and Family Courts have concurrent jurisdiction to issue Protective Orders. Emergency orders of protection through the criminal courts are available if family courts are closed for the holidays. These orders can offer temporary safeguards that remain in effect until a formal court hearing can be scheduled. Law enforcement officers or a qualified family law attorney can help you understand how to request such an order and what protections it may provide. By acting quickly, it can help preserve your safety and create a record of the events, which may be important evidence in future legal proceedings.

