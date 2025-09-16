Building The Future In Howard County With Jennifer Jones (Podcast)

In this episode of Real Talk, Real Growth, host Linda Ostovitz sits down with Jennifer Jones, CEO of the Howard County Economic Development Authority. Jennifer shares her journey from Howard County to Purdue University for engineering and law school, and her various professional roles that led her back to her community. She details the challenges and strategies of taking over a long-standing leadership role and her vision for Howard County's economic development. The conversation covers Jennifer's management style, her innovative initiatives such as the Cyber Howard Accelerator program, and her belief in the importance of economic development in driving the state forward amid financial challenges. Listeners will learn valuable insights about leadership, strategic planning, and the significance of regional collaboration.

