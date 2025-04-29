Anita Ventrelli: Fruit Of Marital Energy (Podcast)

Are you an entrepreneur or business owner with a family? If so, you will not want to miss Senior Partner Anita Ventrelli's appearance on the Light Bulb Moments podcast for a thoughtful conversation on how business and personal life often intersect, and how proactive planning, communication, and collaboration can make all the difference.

Anita brings decades of leadership in family law and advocacy to this episode, sharing practical insights on navigating complex decisions in business ownership and relationships.

