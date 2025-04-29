Anita Ventrelli: Fruit Of Marital Energy (Podcast)

The Chicago law firm of Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP is one of the largest divorce and family law firms of its kind in the country. It is internationally recognized as a model for firms practicing family law and has a primary focus on helping affluent clients solve problems to achieve the best possible results. The firm’s mission of ensuring quality, knowledge and experience to their clients is evident through our wide range of services tailored to our clients’ unique needs.
Are you an entrepreneur or business owner with a family? If so,
you will not want to miss Senior Partner Anita Ventrelli's
appearance on the Light Bulb Moments podcast for a
thoughtful conversation on how business and personal life often
intersect, and how proactive planning, communication, and
collaboration can make all the difference.
Anita brings decades of leadership in family law and advocacy to
this episode, sharing practical insights on navigating complex
decisions in business ownership and relationships.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.