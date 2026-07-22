Trump Tariff Tracker – July 21, 2026

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On July 20, President Trump signed three proclamations under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 imposing additional 50 percent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods, citing what the administration describes as Canada's discriminatory treatment of U.S. exports. The new duties apply to a broad range of specified Canadian products ranging from wine and alcoholic beverages to hockey sticks and cement, regardless of whether they qualify for preferential treatment under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The tariffs are intended to offset what the administration views as barriers placed on U.S. commerce by Canadian trade practices, while exempting certain products including energy, potash, critical minerals, fish, and goods already subject to Section 232 tariffs. According to the White House, the measures are aimed at creating more equitable conditions for key U.S. export sectors, particularly automobiles, alcoholic beverages, and dairy products. The tariffs will take effect on August 19, 2026.
U.S. and Mexican trade negotiators today launched a third round of bilateral USMCA discussions in Mexico City. These negotiations are focused on technical issues related to steel, aluminum, automobiles and labor standards. The negotiations come after President Trump declined to extend the USMCA on July 1, triggering a 10-year wind-down process that increases pressure on both countries to reach revisions before the pact's long-term viability is threatened. A key focus of the talks is "economic security," a U.S. priority aimed at strengthening North American trade protections against China, as Washington points to a growing trade imbalance with Mexico, with the U.S. trade deficit widening by $28 billion to $197 billion in 2025. Mexico's ambassador, Roberto Lazzeri, echoed the U.S. priority saying both countries share the objective of expanding North American manufacturing competitiveness, warning that delays risk lost market share, investment, and competitiveness as Mexico pushes to secure an agreement by year-end. Canada has been excluded from these meetings.
President Trump signed a proclamation on July 20 directing the Secretary of Commerce to create an incentive program for companies that invest in building, expanding, or modernizing U.S. aluminum smelters. Under the program, companies that submit and receive approval for onshoring plans will be permitted to import a corresponding volume of primary aluminum at a reduced tariff rate equal to half of the otherwise applicable Section 232 duty. The Commerce Department will oversee compliance with these commitments and may revoke, including retroactively, any tariff benefits granted to companies that fail to fulfill their approved investment and production obligations.
President Trump has concurred with the Commerce Department’s finding in the Section 232 investigation into imports of commercial aircraft, jet engines, and their associated parts that these goods are being imported into the United States in such quantities and under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security of the United States. However, in a change from the administration’s reliance on tariffs, in a proclamation signed on July 9, President Trump directed the Secretary of Commerce and the USTR to enter into negotiations with trading partners to adjust the imports of commercial aircraft, jet engines, and their associated parts so that such imports will not threaten to impair U.S. national security.
Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of July 21, 2026:
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|Canada
|
Section 338: Canadian Discrimination Against U.S. Motor Vehicles, Alcoholic Beverages and Dairy – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of Canadian goods designated in Annexes
|
Implemented: 7/20/2026
Effective August 19, 2026
Proclamation on Section 338 Action (Motor Vehicles)
Proclamation on Section 338 Action (Alcohol)
|Brazil
|
Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation
25% ad valorem duty on imports from Brazil, with exemptions for certain goods
|
Implemented: 7/15/2026
Effective July 22, 2026
USTR Determination Fed. Reg. Notice
USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Action
|Global
|Aircraft and Engines – no additional tariffs; negotiations on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts
|
Implemented: 7/9/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|
Pharmaceuticals – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of patented pharmaceutical products and ingredients
15% ad valorem duty on subject imports from European Union, Japan, Korea, or Switzerland and Liechtenstein
Variable rate duties on companies with MFN pricing and/or onshoring agreement will apply.
|
Implemented: 4/2/2026
Effective July 31, 2026, for the companies listed in Annex III; September 29, 2026, for all other companies
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|
Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and certain derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain steel derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt
|
Revised 4/2/2026
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products
CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products
Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|
Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and certain derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain aluminum derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt
|
Revised 4/2/2026
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation on Adjustments of Duties
|Global
|
Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and certain copper derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain copper derivative products
|
Revised 4/2/2026
Implemented: 7/30/2025
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|
10% ad valorem duty on imports into the U.S. pursuant to Sec. 122 of the Trade Act of 1974
Imports of certain specified items excluded
Imports of USMCA-qualifying products of Canada and Mexico excluded
|
Implemented: 2/20/2026
|Global
|Semiconductors – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products
|
Implemented: 1/14/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|Critical Minerals – trade negotiations directed regarding imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products
|
Implemented: 1/14/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Nicaragua
|
Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law
January 1, 2026 - 0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
January 1, 2027 – 10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
January 1, 2028 – 15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
|
Implemented: 12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)
|Global
|
Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts
10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches
|
Implemented 10/17/2025
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|China
|
Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment
|
Implemented 10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025
|Global
|
Lumber – 10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities
Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan
|
Implemented 9/29/2025
Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|China
|Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025 Suspended 11/10/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification
|Global
|
Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets)
Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom
|
Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
|Global
|Anthracite Coal – potential tariffs on imports of anthracite coal.
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Germany
|Section 301: Germany’s Persistent Underpayment for Innovative Pharmaceutical Products
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|60 Countries (see FR Notice)
|
Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to the Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor
Proposed 10% to 12.5% ad valorem duty on imports from investigated economies
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
USTR Determination Fed. Reg. Notice
|
Bangladesh
Cambodia
China
EU
India
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
Mexico
Norway
Singapore
South Korea
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam
|Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices of Certain Economies Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|
Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty
Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem
Certain goods excluded
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Revised 11/20/2025
Implemented 4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs
Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment
Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs
Executive Order on India Tariffs
Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates
Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage
Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture
Executive Order Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on Brazil
Executive Order Modifying Tariffs on India
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|China
|10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Reducing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from a country determined to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran, since February 7, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 2/6/2026
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 1/29/2026
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented 4/2/2025
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|100% ad valorem duty on imports from countries imposing a digital services tax on U.S. companies
|Proposed: 6/26/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|U.K.
|Ad valorem duty on imports from the United Kingdom in response to the U.K.’s digital services tax
|Proposed: 4/23/2026, announced by President Trump in Oval Office statement.
|Canada
|Aircraft – potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada
|Proposed: 1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Netherlands
Norway, Sweden
U.K.
|10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026
|Proposed: 1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026
|Global
|100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States
|Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|Global
|100% ad valorem duty as “secondary tariffs” on countries that do business with Russia.
|Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
|Global
|200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation)
|Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]