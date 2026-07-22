Trump Tariff Tracker – July 21, 2026

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On July 20, President Trump signed three proclamations under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 imposing additional 50 percent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods, citing what the administration describes as Canada's discriminatory treatment of U.S. exports. The new duties apply to a broad range of specified Canadian products ranging from wine and alcoholic beverages to hockey sticks and cement, regardless of whether they qualify for preferential treatment under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The tariffs are intended to offset what the administration views as barriers placed on U.S. commerce by Canadian trade practices, while exempting certain products including energy, potash, critical minerals, fish, and goods already subject to Section 232 tariffs. According to the White House, the measures are aimed at creating more equitable conditions for key U.S. export sectors, particularly automobiles, alcoholic beverages, and dairy products. The tariffs will take effect on August 19, 2026.

U.S. and Mexican trade negotiators today launched a third round of bilateral USMCA discussions in Mexico City. These negotiations are focused on technical issues related to steel, aluminum, automobiles and labor standards. The negotiations come after President Trump declined to extend the USMCA on July 1, triggering a 10-year wind-down process that increases pressure on both countries to reach revisions before the pact's long-term viability is threatened. A key focus of the talks is "economic security," a U.S. priority aimed at strengthening North American trade protections against China, as Washington points to a growing trade imbalance with Mexico, with the U.S. trade deficit widening by $28 billion to $197 billion in 2025. Mexico's ambassador, Roberto Lazzeri, echoed the U.S. priority saying both countries share the objective of expanding North American manufacturing competitiveness, warning that delays risk lost market share, investment, and competitiveness as Mexico pushes to secure an agreement by year-end. Canada has been excluded from these meetings.

President Trump signed a proclamation on July 20 directing the Secretary of Commerce to create an incentive program for companies that invest in building, expanding, or modernizing U.S. aluminum smelters. Under the program, companies that submit and receive approval for onshoring plans will be permitted to import a corresponding volume of primary aluminum at a reduced tariff rate equal to half of the otherwise applicable Section 232 duty. The Commerce Department will oversee compliance with these commitments and may revoke, including retroactively, any tariff benefits granted to companies that fail to fulfill their approved investment and production obligations.

President Trump has concurred with the Commerce Department’s finding in the Section 232 investigation into imports of commercial aircraft, jet engines, and their associated parts that these goods are being imported into the United States in such quantities and under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security of the United States. However, in a change from the administration’s reliance on tariffs, in a proclamation signed on July 9, President Trump directed the Secretary of Commerce and the USTR to enter into negotiations with trading partners to adjust the imports of commercial aircraft, jet engines, and their associated parts so that such imports will not threaten to impair U.S. national security.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of July 21, 2026:

This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.