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22 July 2026

Trump Tariff Tracker – July 21, 2026

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President Trump has signed three proclamations imposing 50 percent tariffs on Canadian goods under Section 338, citing discriminatory treatment of U.S. exports. Meanwhile, U.S.-Mexico trade negotiations continue in Mexico City as both countries work to revise USMCA provisions before the agreement's long-term viability is threatened.
United States International Law
Matthew T. West
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On July 20, President Trump signed three proclamations under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 imposing additional 50 percent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods, citing what the administration describes as Canada's discriminatory treatment of U.S. exports. The new duties apply to a broad range of specified Canadian products ranging from wine and alcoholic beverages to hockey sticks and cement, regardless of whether they qualify for preferential treatment under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The tariffs are intended to offset what the administration views as barriers placed on U.S. commerce by Canadian trade practices, while exempting certain products including energy, potash, critical minerals, fish, and goods already subject to Section 232 tariffs.  According to the White House, the measures are aimed at creating more equitable conditions for key U.S. export sectors, particularly automobiles, alcoholic beverages, and dairy products.  The tariffs will take effect on August 19, 2026.

U.S. and Mexican trade negotiators today launched a third round of bilateral USMCA discussions in Mexico City.  These negotiations are focused on technical issues related to steel, aluminum, automobiles and labor standards.  The negotiations come after President Trump declined to extend the USMCA on July 1, triggering a 10-year wind-down process that increases pressure on both countries to reach revisions before the pact's long-term viability is threatened.  A key focus of the talks is "economic security," a U.S. priority aimed at strengthening North American trade protections against China, as Washington points to a growing trade imbalance with Mexico, with the U.S. trade deficit widening by $28 billion to $197 billion in 2025.  Mexico's ambassador, Roberto Lazzeri, echoed the U.S. priority saying both countries share the objective of expanding North American manufacturing competitiveness, warning that delays risk lost market share, investment, and competitiveness as Mexico pushes to secure an agreement by year-end.  Canada has been excluded from these meetings.

President Trump signed a proclamation on July 20 directing the Secretary of Commerce to create an incentive program for companies that invest in building, expanding, or modernizing U.S. aluminum smelters.  Under the program, companies that submit and receive approval for onshoring plans will be permitted to import a corresponding volume of primary aluminum at a reduced tariff rate equal to half of the otherwise applicable Section 232 duty.  The Commerce Department will oversee compliance with these commitments and may revoke, including retroactively, any tariff benefits granted to companies that fail to fulfill their approved investment and production obligations.

President Trump has concurred with the Commerce Department’s finding in the Section 232 investigation into imports of commercial aircraft, jet engines, and their associated parts that these goods are being imported into the United States in such quantities and under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security of the United States.  However, in a change from the administration’s reliance on tariffs, in a proclamation signed on July 9, President Trump directed the Secretary of Commerce and the USTR to enter into negotiations with trading partners to adjust the imports of commercial aircraft, jet engines, and their associated parts so that such imports will not threaten to impair U.S. national security.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task.  To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025. 

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of July 21, 2026:

  U.S. Tariff Measure Status
Canada

Section 338: Canadian Discrimination Against U.S. Motor Vehicles, Alcoholic Beverages and Dairy – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of Canadian goods designated in Annexes 

 

Implemented: 7/20/2026 

Effective August 19, 2026

Proclamation on Section 338 Action (Motor Vehicles) 

Proclamation on Section 338 Action (Alcohol)

Proclamation on Section 338 Action (Dairy)
Brazil

Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation

 

25% ad valorem duty on imports from Brazil, with exemptions for certain goods

Implemented: 7/15/2026 

Effective July 22, 2026

USTR Fed Reg Notice 

Public Hearing Transcript

USTR Determination Fed. Reg. Notice

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Action 

 
Global Aircraft and Engines – no additional tariffs; negotiations on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts

Implemented: 7/9/2026 

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Section 232 Action
Global

Pharmaceuticals – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of patented pharmaceutical products and ingredients 

 

15% ad valorem duty on subject imports from European Union, Japan, Korea, or Switzerland and Liechtenstein

 

Variable rate duties on companies with MFN pricing and/or onshoring agreement will apply.

Implemented: 4/2/2026 

Effective July 31, 2026, for the companies listed in Annex III; September 29, 2026, for all other companies

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments 

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global

Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and certain derivative products

 

25%  ad valorem duty on imports of certain steel derivative products

 

25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom

 

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt

Revised 4/2/2026

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products

CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products

Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties 

 
Global

Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and certain derivative products

 

25%  ad valorem duty on imports of certain aluminum derivative products

 

25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom 

 

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt

Revised 4/2/2026

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

 

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products

Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties 

Proclamation on Adjustments of Duties

 
Global

Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and certain copper derivative products

 

25%  ad valorem duty on imports of certain copper derivative products

 

Revised 4/2/2026

Implemented: 7/30/2025

Executive Order Initiating Investigation 

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties 

 
Global 

10% ad valorem duty on imports into the U.S. pursuant to Sec. 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 

 

Imports of certain specified items excluded 

 

Imports of USMCA-qualifying products of Canada and Mexico excluded

Implemented: 2/20/2026 

Proclamation Imposing Sec. 122 Tariffs
Global Semiconductors – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products

Implemented: 1/14/2026 

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global Critical  Minerals – trade negotiations directed regarding  imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Implemented: 1/14/2026 

Executive Order

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Section 232 Action
Nicaragua

Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law

January 1, 2026 - 0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2027 – 10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2028 – 15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

Implemented: 12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Fed Reg Notice of Action
Global

Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts

 

10%  ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches

Implemented 10/17/2025 

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
China

Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment 

Implemented 10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension
Global

Lumber – 10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber 

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities

Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan

 

Implemented 9/29/2025 

Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation Delaying Duty Increase
China Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers

Implemented: 4/17/2025 Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice 

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension
Global

Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets)

 

Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom 

Implemented  4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Global Anthracite Coal –  potential tariffs on imports of anthracite coal.

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

 
Germany Section 301: Germany’s Persistent Underpayment for Innovative Pharmaceutical Products

Pending:  Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

 
60 Countries (see FR Notice)

Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to the Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor

Proposed 10% to 12.5% ad valorem duty on imports from investigated economies

Pending:  Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

USTR Determination Fed. Reg. Notice

 

Bangladesh

Cambodia

China

EU

India 

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Norway 

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam 

 Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices of Certain Economies Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors

Pending:  Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice
Global  Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

 
Global  Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

 
Global 

Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global   Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global 

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty

Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem

Certain goods excluded

 

 

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Revised 11/20/2025

Implemented 4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics

Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay 

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs 

Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment

Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs

Executive Order on India Tariffs

Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates

Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage

Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture

Executive Order Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on Brazil 

Executive Order Modifying Tariffs on India

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash 

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada 

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025; 

4/2/2025 (updated) 

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

 
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico 

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented:   3/4/2025; 

4/2/2025 (updated) 

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice 

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
China 10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice 

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Reducing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Global All goods imported from a country determined to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran, since February 7, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 2/6/2026 

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

 
Global All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 1/29/2026 

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

 
Global All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented 4/2/2025 

Executive Order 

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

 
Global 100% ad valorem duty on imports from countries imposing a digital services tax on U.S. companies Proposed: 6/26/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
U.K. Ad valorem duty on imports from the United Kingdom in response to the U.K.’s digital services tax Proposed: 4/23/2026, announced by President Trump in Oval Office statement.
Canada Aircraft – potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada Proposed: 1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway, Sweden

U.K. 

 10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026  Proposed: 1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026
Global  100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
Global  100% ad valorem duty as “secondary tariffs” on countries that do business with Russia. Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
Global 200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation) Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.  Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs

This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration. 

 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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