Never Tariffied: Spotlight On Singapore: A Balancing Act Between U.S. And China Regulatory Regimes (Podcast)

- in United States
- with readers working within the Insurance industries
In this week’s episode of Never Tariffied, Wiley's Tatiana Sainati and Matt Lapin talk with Jonathan Goacher, a Singapore-based sanctions and export controls expert at Stephenson Harwood LLP, to unpack Singapore’s sixty-year transformation from a “fishing village” to one of the world’s busiest ports and a leading international investment center. They explore Singapore’s unique role as a bridge between the United States and China, highlighting how companies are navigating competing regulatory regimes while offering practical guidance on managing risks such as supply chain disruptions, compliance challenges, and cross-border disputes. As Singapore continues to balance deep ties with both the U.S., its largest investor, and China, its second, will businesses be able to stay ahead of an increasingly complex trade landscape? Find out in the next installment of the Never Tariffied mini-series.
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