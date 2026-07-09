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9 July 2026

Never Tariffied: Spotlight On Singapore: A Balancing Act Between U.S. And China Regulatory Regimes (Podcast)

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Wiley Rein

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Explore how businesses can proactively manage disputes arising from tariff volatility and political uncertainty in this mini-podcast series. Legal and business professionals gain practical insights for navigating cross-border challenges across key markets including Singapore, India, the UK, Canada, and the EU, with expert guidance on sanctions, supply chains, and investment screening frameworks.
United States International Law
Tatiana Sainati and Matt Lapin
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In this week’s episode of Never Tariffied, Wiley's Tatiana Sainati and Matt Lapin talk with Jonathan Goacher, a Singapore-based sanctions and export controls expert at Stephenson Harwood LLP, to unpack Singapore’s sixty-year transformation from a “fishing village” to one of the world’s busiest ports and a leading international investment center. They explore Singapore’s unique role as a bridge between the United States and China, highlighting how companies are navigating competing regulatory regimes while offering practical guidance on managing risks such as supply chain disruptions, compliance challenges, and cross-border disputes. As Singapore continues to balance deep ties with both the U.S., its largest investor, and China, its second, will businesses be able to stay ahead of an increasingly complex trade landscape? Find out in the next installment of the Never Tariffied mini-series.

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Tatiana Sainati
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Matt Lapin
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