Section 301’ing The World (Or 99.4% Of It)

As our readers may recall, we predicted in July 2025 that the Trump Administration would react to the invalidation of IEEPA tariffs by “Section 301’ing the world.” That prediction has now effectively come to pass, with Section 301 tariff actions being deployed at an unprecedented scale.

On June 2, 2026, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (“USTR”) issued a press release announcing affirmative determinations in all 60 of its Section 301 forced labor investigations, concluding that every major U.S. trading partner has failed to adequately prohibit or enforce bans on imports of goods produced with forced labor.1 The 60 economies collectively account for 99.4% of all goods imported into the United States.2 The USTR has proposed additional tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% on imports.3

Background: How We Got Here

A heavy use of Section 301 tariffs has been on the horizon since the Supreme Court’s decision striking down President Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (“IEEPA”) tariffs. In the immediate aftermath of that ruling, the Trump Administration issued temporary tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. Those tariffs were imposed with a 150-day deadline that expires on July 24, 2026, unless extended by Congress.

In order to partially replace the short-lived Section 122 tariffs, on March 12, 2026, USTR self-initiated Section 301 investigations into 60 of the largest U.S. trading partners. In those investigations, USTR opened a public comment docket that received over 450 written submissions, held two days of public hearings, and conducted confidential government-to-government consultations with 46 of the 60 economies under investigation.4

The Legal Framework

Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974 authorizes USTR to take action against foreign acts, policies, or practices that are “unreasonable or discriminatory” and burden or restrict U.S. commerce – even where no violation of international law exists.5 Critically, Section 301 explicitly identifies “a persistent pattern of conduct that . . . permits any form of forced or compulsory labor” as an example of unreasonable conduct.6 The statute also provides a limited defense: USTR shall not treat such conduct as unreasonable if the foreign country has taken actions demonstrating “significant and tangible overall advancement” in addressing the relevant labor practices, or if those practices are consistent with the country’s level of economic development.7

What USTR Found

Unsurprisingly, USTR found no applicable defenses across any of the 60 economies.

Because Section 301 covers both affirmative conduct and failures to act, USTR also focused on these economies’ inadequate enforcement against forced-labor imports.

And while USTR distinguished legally between failing to adopt a prohibition and failing to enforce one, the practical result was the same: each of the 60 economies failed on adoption, enforcement, or both.8

The Proposed Remedy: Two Tiers and a Textile Mechanism

As a result of these investigations, USTR proposed two tariff rates, as follows:

10%: Economies that (i) have made forced-labor import-prohibition commitments under the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (“ART”) or (ii) have a forced-labor import prohibition in place but do not enforce it effectively.

12.5%: All other economies.

USTR also proposed a textile mechanism that would allow a certain volume of apparel and textile imports to enter at a reduced Section 301 rate.9 The mechanism is calibrated so that countries that purchase American textile inputs receive tariff relief on their finished goods for export.

A table of the proposed tariff rates follows:

# Economies Proposed additional duty rate USTR Justification 1 Algeria 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 2 Angola 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 3 Argentina 10% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition, but has undertaken commitments in Agreement on Reciprocal Trade regarding forced labor import prohibitions 4 Australia 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 5 The Bahamas 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 6 Bahrain 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 7 Bangladesh 10% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition, but has undertaken commitments in Agreement on Reciprocal Trade regarding forced labor import prohibitions 8 Brazil 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 9 Cambodia 10% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition, but has undertaken commitments in Agreement on Reciprocal Trade regarding forced labor import prohibitions 10 Canada 10% Imposes a forced labor import prohibition, but does not effectively enforce it 11 Chile 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 12 China, People’s Republic of 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 13 Colombia 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 14 Costa Rica 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 15 Dominican Republic 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 16 Ecuador 10% Imposes a forced labor import prohibition, but does not effectively enforce it; has undertaken commitments in Agreement on Reciprocal Trade regarding forced labor import prohibitions 17 Egypt 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 18 El Salvador 10% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition, but has undertaken commitments in Agreement on Reciprocal Trade regarding forced labor import prohibitions 19 European Union 10% Imposes a forced labor import prohibition, but does not effectively enforce it 20 Guatemala 10% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition, but has undertaken commitments in Agreement on Reciprocal Trade regarding forced labor import prohibitions 21 Guyana 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 22 Honduras 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 23 Hong Kong, China 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 24 India 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 25 Indonesia 10% Imposes a forced labor import prohibition, but does not effectively enforce it; has undertaken commitments in Agreement on Reciprocal Trade regarding forced labor import prohibitions 26 Iraq 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 27 Israel 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 28 Japan 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 29 Jordan 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 30 Kazakhstan 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 31 Kuwait 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 32 Libya 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 33 Malaysia 10% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition, but has undertaken commitments in Agreement on Reciprocal Trade regarding forced labor import prohibitions 34 Mexico 10% Imposes a forced labor import prohibition, but does not effectively enforce it 35 Morocco 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 36 New Zealand 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 37 Nicaragua 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 38 Nigeria 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 39 Norway 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 40 Oman 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 41 Pakistan 10% Imposes a forced labor import prohibition, but does not effectively enforce it 42 Peru 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 43 Philippines 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 44 Qatar 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 45 Russia 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 46 Saudi Arabia 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 47 Singapore 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 48 South Africa 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 49 South Korea 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 50 Sri Lanka 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 51 Switzerland 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 52 Taiwan 10% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition, but has undertaken commitments in Agreements on Reciprocal Trade regarding forced labor import prohibitions 53 Thailand 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 54 Trinidad and Tobago 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 55 Türkiye 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 56 United Arab Emirates 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 57 United Kingdom 10% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition, but has imposed a partial regime with the effect of preventing the importation of certain forced labor goods 58 Uruguay 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 59 Venezuela 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition 60 Vietnam 12.5% Failure to impose and effectively enforce a forced labor import prohibition

Exclusions: What’s Not Covered

Despite the breadth of economies implicated, USTR’s proposed remedy includes meaningful categorical exclusions:

Goods identified under Annex A;

All articles currently subject to Section 232 tariffs;

Goods of Canada or Mexico that are compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (“USMCA”);

Textiles and apparel that enter duty-free under the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement (“CAFTA-DR”) from Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, or Nicaragua 10 ; and

; and Informational materials, donations, accompanied baggage.11

Next Steps

The proposed tariff actions are not final. The President retains final decision-making authority on tariff rates and country coverage, and President Trump may depart from USTR’s proposed approach. USTR is actively soliciting public comment on which products should be added to or removed from the tariff scope, whether the Annex A exclusions are appropriately drawn, the rate structure, features of the textile mechanism, and whether ART-commitment countries should be treated differently from countries that have already enacted prohibitions.12

Written comments on the proposed action are due July 6, 2026. Requests to appear at the July 7 public hearing at the USITC must be submitted by June 22, 2026.13

For importers, we recommend the following:

Audit Annex A. If a product should be excluded and is not currently on the list, the comment period is the window to make that argument. Companies with significant import exposure should be mapping their HTS classifications against Annex A to assess potential tariff exposure.

If a product should be excluded and is not currently on the list, the comment period is the window to make that argument. Companies with significant import exposure should be mapping their HTS classifications against Annex A to assess potential tariff exposure. Reassess supply chain risk. Companies sourcing goods that may incorporate forced-labor inputs should review their compliance frameworks in light of USTR’s explicit emphasis on circumvention through third-country processing. 14

Companies sourcing goods that may incorporate forced-labor inputs should review their compliance frameworks in light of USTR’s explicit emphasis on circumvention through third-country processing. Account for stacking. These tariffs, if finalized, apply on top of any other applicable duties. Companies already managing Section 232 or existing Section 301 China tariffs should review the potential cumulative effect.

These tariffs, if finalized, apply on top of any other applicable duties. Companies already managing Section 232 or existing Section 301 China tariffs should review the potential cumulative effect. Watch the parallel investigation. USTR’s concurrent Section 301 investigation into structural excess industrial capacity covers 16 economies and could result in additional tariff exposure across a broader range of products.15

*McKenna Lee is a summer associate in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Footnotes

1. Notice of Determinations and Request for Comments Concerning Actions in Section 301 Investigations of Acts, Policies, and Practices of Various Economies Related to the Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor, 91 Fed. Reg. 34,272, 34,272 (June 5, 2026).

2. Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Acts, Policies, and Practices of Various Economies Related to the Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor 1 (June 2, 2026), https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Releases/2026/USTR%20Report%20Sec%20301%20FL%20301%206-2-26%20FINAL%20for%20upload.pdf.

3. Notice of Determinations, 91 Fed. Reg. at 34,272.

4. Id.

5. Id.; 19 U.S.C. § 2411(b)(1) (2018).

6. 19 U.S.C. § 2411(d)(3)(B)(iii)(III) (2018).

7. 19 U.S.C. § 2411(d)(3)(C)(i) (2018).

8. Id.

9. Id.

10. Id.

11. Id.

12. Notice of Determinations, 91 Fed. Reg. at 34,275–76.

13. Id.

14. Report, supra note 2, at 54.