Torres Trade Trump Table

Last Updated: June 5, 2025

Summary:

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an "America First" economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration's approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

TRACKER

Date Source Category Summary 6/3/25 White House Adjusting Imports of Aluminum And Steel Into the United States Tariffs President Trump has signed a proclamation raising tariffs from 25% to 50% for imports of certain aluminum and steel products and their derivatives pursuant to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. The increased tariff rates go into effect on June 4, 2025. However, imports of UK-origin steel and aluminum products will remain subject to 25% tariffs, though that is subject to change on or after July 9, 2025, pursuant to the U.S.-UK Economic Prosperity Deal. More details on the application of the increased tariff rates for aluminum and steel imports can be found in CBP's Cargo Systems Messages issued on June 3, 2025, available here and here. 5/31/25 Federal Register Notice of Product Exclusion Extensions: China's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Technology Transfer, Intellectual Property, and Innovation Tariff Exclusions The USTR announced the extension of certain exclusions from tariffs imposed on imports of Chinese-origin goods pursuant to the USTR's investigation into "China's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Technology Transfer, Intellectual Property, and Innovation" under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. The tariff exclusions originally set to expire on May 31, 2025, will continue to apply through August 31, 2025. This exclusion extension follows several prior extensions granted for certain products during the Biden Administration and the USTR's findings during four-year review of the Section 301 actions published on May 14, 2024. 5/28/25 Court of International Trade Slip Opinion 25-66 *Update: On May 29th, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, DC granted the United States' request for an administrative stay of the Court of International Trade's injunction until further notice. Tariffs The Court of International Trade (CIT) issued an opinion based on two lawsuits, one brought by a group of small businesses and one brought by a coalition of 12 states, ruling that President Trump's tariff actions implemented pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are unconstitutional. Accordingly, the opinion implements an injunction barring operation of the tariff actions and required the Trump Administration to issue orders stopping the tariff actions within 10 days. The CIT's decision does not impact the validity of tariff actions based on authorities other than the IEEPA, such as tariffs imposed under Section 301 tariffs imposed on a wide-range of Chinese-origin goods and Section 232 tariffs imposed on aluminum, steel, automobile, and automobile part imports. 5/28/25 OFAC Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for Syria General License 25 U.S. Economic Sanctions On May 13, 2025, President Trump announced his intent to ease sanctions imposed on Syria to support the new government and help stabilize Syria. OFAC, in concurrence with this new policy, has issued General License 25 (GL 25) authorizing a wide range of transactions previously prohibited under the Syrian Sanctions Regulations. The new general license authorizes activities such as new investment Syria, the provision of services to companies and people within Syria, dealing in petroleum or petroleum products from Syria, and transacting with the current Syrian government as well as blocked parties listed in in the Annex to GL 25. U.S. financial institutions can process transactions with the Central Bank of Syria, but property of that bank remains blocked. Importantly, the general license does not authorize transactions involving any parties, including Bashar al-Assad and associates, on OFAC's SDN list or that involve an entity owned 50% or more by SDNs (other than those listed in the Annex).

