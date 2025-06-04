This Week In Tariffs [Video]: May 21st (With Tina Toma And Jen Beidel)

What happens when a customs mistake becomes an FCA liability?
The DOJ is using the False Claims Act to target importers for customs fraud—and the penalties go far beyond CBP fines. Treble damages, whistleblower actions, and criminal exposure are all on the table.
Jennifer Beidel joins Tina Toma to break down what's triggering enforcement and how to protect your company.
