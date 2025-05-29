The Latest In AD/CVD: Recent Actions That Could Impact U.S. Imports

Over the last several weeks, there have been several significant antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) petitions, investigations, and decisions.

AD/CVD investigations are brought jointly by the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) and the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce). AD investigations are triggered when a domestic industry alleges that it has been injured by competing imports of particular goods from specific countries being sold at less than a fair value. Meanwhile, CVD investigations are triggered when a domestic industry alleges that it has been injured by competing imports that are being unfairly subsidized by their governments. The domestic industry initiating the investigation is known as the petitioner while the foreign industry participating in the investigation is known as the respondent.

Here is a roundup of the latest actions:

Investigation: Ferrosilicon

On April 24, 2025, Ferroglobe USA, Inc. and Mississippi Silicon LLC (collectively, "Petitioners") filed an antidumping and countervailing duties petition on ferrosilicon from Angola, Australia, Laos, Norway, and Thailand.

The merchandise covered is all forms and sizes of silicon metal.

On May 21, 2025, Commerce initiated both the antidumping and countervailing duties investigations. The period of investigation for the antidumping investigation is April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The period of investigation for the countervailing duties investigation is January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

The preliminary determination for the antidumping investigation is scheduled to be published on October 8, 2025 (may be extended by Commerce until November 27, 2025). The preliminary determination for the countervailing duties investigation is scheduled to be published on July 25, 2025 (may be extended by Commerce until September 28, 2025).

Petition: Hardwood and Decorative Plywood

On May 22, 2025, Colombia Forest Products, Commonwealth Plywood Co., Ltd., Manthei Wood Products, States Industries LLC, and Timber Products Company (collectively, "Coalition for Fair Trade in Hardwood Plywood" or "Petitioners") filed antidumping and countervailing duties petitions on hardwood and decorative plywood from Indonesia, the People's Republic of China, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Final Determination: Solar Cells

On April 21, 2025, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a final determination in its AD/CVD investigation from four Southeast Asia countries: Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia.

Based on facts submitted, Commerce determined that imports of solar cells from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are being dumped into the U.S. market and receiving countervailable subsidies.

Vietnam: Antidumping (A-552-841)

Commerce determined that the Vietnam-Wide Entity rate is 271.28%.

Vietnam: Countervailing Duty (C-552-842)

Commerce determined that the all-others rate, i.e., rate for non-selected respondents, is 124.57%.

Malaysia: Antidumping (A-557-830)

The all-others rate of this investigation is 8.59%.

Malaysia: Countervailing Duty (C-557-831)

The all-others rate of this investigation is 32.49%.

Thailand: Antidumping (A-549-851)

The all-others rate for this investigation is 111.45%.

Thailand: Countervailing Duty (C-549-852)

The all-others rate for this investigation is 263.74%.

Cambodia: Antidumping (A-555-003)

all-others rate for this investigation is 125.37%.

Cambodia: Countervailing Duty (C-555-004)

The all-others rate for this investigation is 534.67%.

AD/CVD investigations can result in determinations adverse to respondent interests for years that could effectively prohibit access to the U.S. market. Failure to effectively participate in investigations can put exporters and importers at a significant disadvantage. Diaz Trade Law will continue to track the latest AD/CVD developments.

