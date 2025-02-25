ARTICLE
25 February 2025

2024 In Review: A Year Of Expanded Sanctions And Trade Controls And Increased Enforcement Actions

In 2024, global sanctions and trade controls continued to expand, with the United States (U.S.), European Union (EU), and United Kingdom (UK) leading the charge against actors threatening international security and financial integrity.
United States International Law
Amir Fadavi and Leslie Devereaux Kuester
In 2024, global sanctions and trade controls continued to expand, with the United States (U.S.), European Union (EU), and United Kingdom (UK) leading the charge against actors threatening international security and financial integrity. From heightened enforcement actions targeting sanctions evaders to new trade restrictions aimed at curbing illicit financial flows, this year brought significant developments that will shape the compliance landscape in 2025 and beyond.

K2 Integrity's latest publication, "2024 in Review: A Year of Expanded Sanctions and Trade Controls and Increased Enforcement Actions," provides a comprehensive analysis of the past year's most critical sanctions measures, enforcement actions, and regulatory trends. This report offers key insights into:

  • The continued targeting of Russia's military-industrial complex and the increasing focus on sanctions evasion networks.
  • Expanded trade restrictions on China, including outbound investment regulations and new technology controls.
  • Intensified sanctions against Iran, covering military activities, oil trade, and human rights violations.
  • Key enforcement actions and regulatory updates with major implications for financial institutions and global businesses.
  • What's ahead for 2025: Anticipated developments in sanctions and trade controls.

