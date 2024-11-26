What We're Watching Today: November 25, 2024

What We're Watching Today is 1,084 words and a 7-minute read.

Global

NATO-Ukraine Council to convene following Russian deployment of new intermediate-range missile.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will convene the NATO-Ukraine Council on Tuesday, following the deployment of a new Russian intermediate-range missile.

Our Take: The meeting is designed to show continuing NATO resolve in providing military support to Ukraine, in the face of Russian nuclear saber-rattling and threats to retaliate against countries providing military assistance. NATO members continue to provide new assistance packages, with Sweden announcing "substantial funding" for Ukraine to purchase long-range missiles and drones. The US also announced additional assistance to Ukraine last week, including HIMAR ammunition, artillery shells and Javelin surface-to-air missiles.

Europe

Austria lifts veto on the Schengen accession of Romania and Bulgaria

Austria has lifted a long-held veto on the Schengen accession of Romania and Bulgaria, after reaching a joint agreement, citing progress in curbing irregular migration and asylum claims across the three countries, and includes a pledge to speed up deportations of rejected applicants.

Our Take: Stalled since 2011, in March, Romania and Bulgaria eliminated air and maritime internal border controls, marking an interim step to full entry into Schengen, agreed to by Austria as a precursor to full opening of land borders. The Schengen Area agreement, which allows passport-free travel among member states, has been under pressure this year, as some member states have imposed border checks to stop irregular migration.

Middle East

Israel-Lebanon truce takes shape

Cautious optimism is building around a potential ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanese Hizballah, as several US sources say an agreement is taking shape.

Our Take: Political will for a negotiated pause or end to the escalating conflict between Israel and Hizballah has grown as concerns have mounted on both sides. Hizballah's military capacity has weakened significantly as Israeli strikes have decimated the group's leadership structure, domestic sentiment has failed to rally behind the group as some expected would happen following the Israeli invasion, and Iranian bandwidth to support Hizballah may decrease. In Israel, domestic political sentiment has been turning against a protracted military entanglement on the country's northern border, and some military leaders say Israel has achieved most of what it set out to do. Both parties are now motivated to work out an agreement in President Biden's lame duck period, as Hizballah especially assesses it may get a better deal from this White House than the next.

Americas

Canada prepares for rise of illegal migrants fleeing US deportation

Canadian officials are reportedly planning for increased immigration as a result of promised mass US deportations under US President-elect Trump.

Our Take: Canadian authorities are beginning plans to add patrols, buy new vehicles and set up emergency reception facilities along the border between New York State and the province of Quebec to prepare for the expected surge in migrants. Illegal immigration through the US-Canada border is historically rare, but rising, and Canadian sentiment around immigration has hardened in recent years. Canada has promised to deport migrants who enter Canada in an attempt to escape a US crackdown.

Asia-Pacific

Pakistani city grieves for 42 Shiite Muslims slain in gun ambush

In Pakistan's northwest, protesters chanted anti-government slogans during funeral prayers for 42 Shiite Muslims, including six women, ambushed and killed by gunmen while traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar, with 20 others injured.

Our Take: Pakistan has been experiencing a deepening sectarian divide for decades, which, combined with the failure of state mechanisms to prevent targeted violence against minority groups, contributed to the ambush. This attack was one of the most severe in recent months and highlights the persistent security challenges in areas marked by sectarian tensions and longstanding tribal disputes. Beyond the implications for communal relations in Pakistan, the incident has also raised broader concerns about the efficacy of government promises for protected convoys and the broader implications of social instability in the country on regional stability, humanitarian access, and infrastructure development projects.

Trade and Compliance

US lawmakers aim to stop arms sales to the UAE, citing role in Sudan conflict

US Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representative Sara Jacobs introduced legislation to stop US arms sales to the United Arab Emirates until it is confirmed that Abu Dhabi is not supporting Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Our Take: The proposed legislation signals mounting US concern over allegations that the UAE has provided military support to the RSF, a key actor in Sudan's devastating conflict. However, the measure is unlikely to gain necessary support in Congress, where the UAE is viewed as a critical regional partner and arms deals are rarely blocked. While the move underlines conflict between Washington's strategic alliances and its human rights agenda, the likely failure of the resolution may signal limited political appetite to confront Gulf states over their actions in conflict zones.

Disruptive Technology

Corporate security teams seek specialized cyber roles amid increasing regulatory pressure

A report released this month by IANS and Artico Search reveals that companies are looking to hire more chiefs of staff, business CISOs, and privacy officers to meet increasing compliance demands from federal and state regulators.

Our Take: Increasing regulatory scrutiny on cybersecurity practices has incentivized companies, particularly large enterprises, to expand their leadership teams with specialized roles. This trend speaks to the growing complexity of cyber risk management. As CISOs juggle broader responsibilities, the integration of these roles highlights the organizational pivot toward managing cyber business function. However, this shift also underscores the challenges of scaling security leadership structures to address evolving compliance landscapes, which will be more effectively addressed by some companies over others.

Energy Transition

Electric passenger boats hit the market

The first electric ferry will be plying the waters of Lake Tahoe, with the introduction of an all-electric hydrofoiling 30-passenger craft developed by Swedish electric boat manufacturer Candela.

Our Take: According to market projections, the electric boat market is expected to grow from $5.6 billion in 2023 to $15.1 billion by 2033, driven by technological advancements, environmental concerns and shifting customer preferences. Current market barriers are high initial costs, limited battery capacity and charging infrastructure, not unlike the problems land-based EVs face. Electric boats are currently being sold for the leisure and tourism market, fishing sector and commercial transport.

