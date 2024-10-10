Matrix Relax Braumiller Law, Jan 2024 (Video)

There are over 17,000 unique harmonized tariff classification codes and to the human eye it's only ten digits. But to the human brain it can seem like a matrix when determining which one is actually the correct one to apply. The Harmonized System is organized into 21 sections, which are subdivided into 96 chapters and the the 96 chapters are further subdivided into 1,228 headings and 5,612 subheadings. The correct one means a great deal concerning compliance with customs and quite often a company's bottom line if you get caught using the incorrect one. We live in the matrix, let us help.
