CURATED
10 October 2024

Matrix Relax Braumiller Law, Jan 2024 (Video)

BG
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC

Contributor

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC logo
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.
Explore Firm Details
There are over 17,000 unique harmonized tariff classification codes and to the human eye it's only ten digits. But to the human brain it can seem like a matrix when determining which one is actually the correct one to apply.
United States International Law
Person photo placeholder
Authors

There are over 17,000 unique harmonized tariff classification codes and to the human eye it's only ten digits. But to the human brain it can seem like a matrix when determining which one is actually the correct one to apply. The Harmonized System is organized into 21 sections, which are subdivided into 96 chapters and the the 96 chapters are further subdivided into 1,228 headings and 5,612 subheadings. The correct one means a great deal concerning compliance with customs and quite often a company's bottom line if you get caught using the incorrect one. We live in the matrix, let us help.

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Braumiller Law Group
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More