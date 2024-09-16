Leaders In Law: The State Of International Trade With Neena Shenai (Podcast)

self

As governments globally resort to more muscular uses of economic tools, such as sanctions and export controls for national security and foreign policy purposes, international trade has become increasingly complex. In this episode of In the Public Interest, podcast co-host Felicia Ellsworth speaks with WilmerHale Partner Neena Shenai, a leading economic sanctions and export controls attorney. Neena holds over 20 years of experience in global cross-border activities and policy, and has served in numerous high-ranking legal and advisory positions in both the private and public sector.

Felicia and Neena discuss the current state of the trade world and the impact of geopolitics, the upcoming US election, and other trends in practicing trade law and advising on risks and opportunities in global business. They also touch on Neena's diverse range of experiences that have contributed to her specialized practice, including what drew her to the field of international trade. In addition, Neena shares her experiences as a woman in the legal industry and as mentor to up-and-coming legal professionals, and gives advice to those who are just beginning their careers.

