EPA Announces Receipt Of Applications And Seeks Public Comment For New Pesticide Active Ingredients

On August 20, 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced notice of receipt of applications to register new active ingredients (AI) not included in any currently registered pesticide product. 91 Fed. Reg. 53858. EPA is providing the public with an opportunity to comment on these applications.

EPA Action

Notice of receipt of the applications does not imply a decision by EPA. The applications identified in the announcement were received since the last notice was issued by EPA and are currently being evaluated in accordance with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). The applications for new AIs include:

Docket ID number: EPA-HQ-OPP-2026-1784



Applicant: Nissan Chemical Corporation



Product names: Iptriazopyrid Technical; Iptriazopyrid 100 g/L SC



AI: Herbicide – Iptriazopyrid at 98.5 percent; 9.1 percent



Proposed use: Rice

Docket ID number: EPA-HQ-OPP-2026-5413



Applicant: Bedoukian Research, Inc.



Product name: Bedoukiab z- 9-Hexadecenal Technical Pheromone



AI: SCLP pheromone – z-9-Hexadecenal at 90 percent



Proposed use: Mating Disruptor (used as an attractant for incorporation into end-use products, intended to control lepidopteran species)





EPA-HQ-OPP-2026-5413 Bedoukian Research, Inc. Bedoukiab z- 9-Hexadecenal Technical Pheromone SCLP pheromone – z-9-Hexadecenal at 90 percent Mating Disruptor (used as an attractant for incorporation into end-use products, intended to control lepidopteran species) Docket ID number: EPA-HQ-OPP-2026-4786



Applicant: ReliOx Corporation



Product name: Whiff!



AI: Styrene, divinylbenzene and ethyl styrene copolymer, chloromethyl trimethylamine (26.148 percent) as an activator for sodium chlorite to generate chlorine dioxide



Product type: Antimicrobial Pesticide



Proposed uses:Non-food use, indoor disinfectant deodorizer, bactericide and virucide for residential and commercial use

EPA is opening a 30-day comment period. Comments must be received on or before September 21, 2026, and can be submitted to the dockets listed above at www.regulations.gov. There will be an additional opportunity for public comment on the proposed decisions. EPA’s public participation website provides additional information on this process.

Commentary

The proposed registration of the new antimicrobial pesticide AI, styrene, divinylbenzene and ethyl styrene copolymer, chloromethyl trimethylamine as an activator for sodium chlorite to generate chlorine dioxide, is a rare event since new antimicrobial pesticide chemistries are uncommon. The majority of EPA antimicrobial actions involve adding new target pathogens, expanding application surfaces, new products, or label changes for long-established antimicrobial chemistries that are currently used in registered products. For comparison, EPA averages about ten new AIs for conventional pesticides per fiscal year, while several years can go by with zero new antimicrobial AI registrations.