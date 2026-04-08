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8 April 2026

CHPS Podcast Episode 8: What The Supreme Court's Tariff Decision Means For Environmental Regulation

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In this episode of CHPS of Insight, host Chris White sits down with Jerry D. Worsham II from Clark Hill's Environmental & Natural Resources practice to discuss how the recent Supreme Court tariff decision...
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In this episode of CHPS of Insight, host Chris White sits down with Jerry D. Worsham II from Clark Hill's Environmental & Natural Resources practice to discuss how the recent Supreme Court tariff decision could affect environmental regulation.

Although the case focused on tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the Court relied heavily on the major questions doctrine to reach its conclusion. Jerry explains why environmental lawyers immediately took notice. The doctrine first emerged in environmental cases with West Virginia v. EPA, and the tariff ruling reinforces the Court's willingness to limit agency authority when Congress has not clearly delegated power. The discussion also examines how this reasoning could influence future disputes involving EPA authority.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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