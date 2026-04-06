Council Of The EU Approves Conclusions On EU's Bioeconomy Strategy

The Council of the European Union (EU) announced on March 17, 2026, that it approved conclusions on the EU's new bioeconomy strategy. As reported in our December 4, 2025, blog item, the European Commission (EC) announced on November 26, 2025, that it adopted a new Strategic Framework for a Competitive and Sustainable EU Bioeconomy, "charting a way forward to build a clean, competitive and resilient European economy." In its conclusions, the Council welcomes the strategy proposed by the EC as a "timely and essential step" in strengthening Europe's competitiveness, resilience, prosperity, and sustainability. According to the Council conclusions, it is important to implement efficiently existing EU law that is relevant to the bioeconomy and update national actions with the strategy. The Council backs more innovation and measures to support investment in sustainable biobased solutions, including faster approvals and simplified rules, as well as leading global action in bioeconomy.

The Council notes that creating predictable demand for sustainable biobased materials and technologies is essential to unlocking private investment and stresses the need to identify and strengthen high-potential sectors (lead markets). According to the Council, these lead markets should not be limited to the ones listed in the EU bioeconomy strategy (e.g., biobased plastics, chemicals, construction products, and fertilizers) but could also be extended to additional sectors, including footwear and textiles, paper, or the blue bioeconomy (e.g., the use of algae and sponges).

The Council states that according to recent reports, the EU is largely self-sufficient in biomass supply (at around 90 percent). The Council "calls for ensuring sustainable biomass supply, as this is essential for the long-term viability of the bioeconomy." It calls on EU member states to use biomass across value chains in a resource-efficient way that safeguards the environment and to promote the use of byproducts, biowaste, and residues (secondary biomass).

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