California Enacts New Consumer Products Laws: 2025 Legislative Highlights

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a series of new consumer products laws that may impact manufacturing, distribution, and sales in the state in the coming years.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Article Insights

Alice L. Kessler’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular: in United States

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a series of new consumer products laws that may impact manufacturing, distribution, and sales in the state in the coming years. These measures reflect the state's ongoing focus on product regulation, transparency, and environmental policy, and will require careful attention from companies operating in these sectors.

AB 1264 (Gabriel) will eventually restrict the sale of "particularly harmful ultra-processed foods" (UPFs) in public schools, with definitions to be developed by the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment. The phased approach, culminating in 2035, is intended to update school food offerings, but the precise impact on vendors and product lines will depend on forthcoming regulatory definitions and standards.

AB 60 (Papan) will prohibit, as of 2027, the use of specified nitro musk fragrance chemicals in cosmetics and personal care products. The bill aligns California with certain international standards. Affected companies may need to review formulations and supply chains to ensure ongoing market access.

SB 39 (Weber Pierson) introduces labeling requirements for boric acid vaginal suppositories (BAS) beginning in 2027. The law also prohibits the sale of BAS in 2035, unless regulated as drugs by the FDA. The law reflects ongoing discussions about ingredient transparency and consumer choice in the personal care sector.

SB 646 (Weber Pierson)and SB 754 (Durazo) establish new disclosure and testing requirements for prenatal vitamins and menstrual products, respectively. Manufacturers will be required to test for and report on the presence of certain metals and chemicals, with specific implementation timelines. These measures may impact quality assurance, labeling, and public communications.

SB 682 (Allen) would have prohibited sales of a range of products containing intentionally added PFAS beginning in 2028 (and cookware in 2030), but Gov. Newsom vetoed the bill. The governor cited concerns about the bill's broad reach and potential effects on product availability and affordability, encouraging further stakeholder dialogue to address PFAS while maintaining consumer choice.

As these laws take effect, businesses should consider monitoring regulatory developments, engaging with rulemaking processes, and preparing for new compliance obligations—while continuing to inform policymakers about the practical realities of product innovation and supply chain management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.