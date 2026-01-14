ARTICLE
14 January 2026

EPA Requests Nominations For Panel Members And Ad Hoc Reviewers For SACC

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
On January 5, 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invited nominations for scientific experts for appointment to the Science Advisory Committee...
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bergeson & Campbell are most popular:
  • within International Law, Technology and Intellectual Property topic(s)

On January 5, 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invited nominations for scientific experts for appointment to the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC), established pursuant to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). 91 Fed. Reg. 263. EPA also requested nominations of scientific and technical experts whom EPA can consider for service as ad hoc peer reviewers assisting SACC. 91 Fed. Reg. 275. EPA states in a December 31, 2025, press release that for 2026, it is considering peer review for ten chemicals designated as high priority for risk evaluation under TSCA. EPA intends to convene two SACC peer review meetings in early and mid-2026. The notice seeking ad hoc nominations states that the chemicals undergoing risk evaluation that EPA is considering for SACC review include:

  • Early 2026:

    • 1,3,4,6,7,8-Hexahydro-4,6,6,7,8,8-hexamethylcyclopenta [g]-2-benzopyran (HHCB);

    • Phthalic anhydride (PAD);

    • o-Dichlorobenzene (o-DCB); and

    • p-Dichlorobenzene (p-DCB).

  • Mid-2026:

    • 1,2-Dichloropropane (1,2-DCP);

    • 1,1,2-Trichloroethane (1,1,2-TCA);

    • trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene (trans-DCE);

    • Ethylene dibromide (EDB);

    • 4,4′-(1-Methylethylidene)bis[2, 6-dibromophenol] (TBBPA); and

    • Phosphoric acid, triphenyl ester (TPP).

According to EPA, nominees for ad hoc reviewers should be scientists who have sufficient professional qualifications, including training and expertise, to be capable of providing expert comments on the scientific issues for these reviews. EPA's final selection of the ad hoc peer reviewers will depend upon the scientific expertise needed to address the SACC peer review charge questions, as well as to obtain a breadth and balance of different scientific viewpoints across the SACC and ad hoc peer reviewers. Nominations are due February 4, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More