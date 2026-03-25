ARTICLE
25 March 2026

Extended Producer Responsibility: A State By State Guide

SH
Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Contributor

Shook, Hardy & Bacon logo

Shook, Hardy & Bacon has long been recognized as one of the premier litigation firms in the country. For more than a century, the firm has defended companies in their most substantial national and international products liability, mass tort and complex litigation matters.

The firm has leveraged its complex product liability litigation expertise to expand into several other practice areas and advance its mission of “being the best in the world at providing creative and practical solutions at unsurpassed value.” As a result, the firm has built nationally recognized practices in areas such as intellectual property, environmental and toxic tort, employment litigation, commercial litigation, government enforcement and compliance, and public policy.

Explore Firm Details
Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws have been passed in the following eight states (with many also finalizing administrative regulations to implement the program)...
United States Environment
Jad T. Davis, John F. Johnson III,Brandon S. Gilligan
+2 Authors
Shook, Hardy & Bacon are most popular:
  • within Environment, Finance and Banking and International Law topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Metals & Mining industries

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws have been passed in the following eight states (with many also finalizing administrative regulations to implement the program): California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Colorado and Oregon’s EPR programs are currently the furthest along as far as implementation of deadlines.

Read our EPR handout

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jad T. Davis
Jad T. Davis
Photo of John F. Johnson III
John F. Johnson III
Photo of Nisha L. Albert
Nisha L. Albert
Photo of Brandon S. Gilligan
Brandon S. Gilligan
Photo of Joseph Zaleski
Joseph Zaleski
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More