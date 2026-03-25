Extended Producer Responsibility: A State By State Guide

Shook, Hardy & Bacon has long been recognized as one of the premier litigation firms in the country. For more than a century, the firm has defended companies in their most substantial national and international products liability, mass tort and complex litigation matters.
The firm has leveraged its complex product liability litigation expertise to expand into several other practice areas and advance its mission of “being the best in the world at providing creative and practical solutions at unsurpassed value.” As a result, the firm has built nationally recognized practices in areas such as intellectual property, environmental and toxic tort, employment litigation, commercial litigation, government enforcement and compliance, and public policy.
within Environment, Finance and Banking and International Law topic(s)
with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Metals & Mining industries
Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws have been passed in the following eight states (with many also finalizing administrative regulations to implement the program): California, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Colorado and Oregon’s EPR programs are currently the furthest along as far as implementation of deadlines.