17 December 2025

Inside ACS's Green Chemistry Challenge — A Conversation With Adelina Voutchkova, Ph.D. And Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. (Podcast)

United States Environment
This week I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Adelina Voutchkova, Director of Sustainable Development at the American Chemical Society (ACS), and my colleague Dr. Richard Engler, B&C's Director of Chemistry, to discuss ACS' much-coveted Green Chemistry Challenge Awards and ACS' Green Chemistry Institute (GCI). Institutionally, GCI has grown as the imperative for greener and more sustainable chemicals has increased. So also have the stature of the Green Chemistry Challenge Awards and the opportunities to compete for them. We discuss GCI's mission and some new opportunities for competing for the Green Chemistry Challenge Awards.

