ARTICLE
1 December 2025

Recycling Old Tricks - State AGs Probe Plastics Industry Collusion In Latest ESG Probe (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Contributor

State attorneys general from Florida, Texas, Iowa, Nebraska, and Montana are investigating recycling groups like the U.S. Plastics Pact and GreenBlue Institute...
United States Environment
Paul Singer,Abigail Stempson,Andrea DeLorimier
+1 Authors
Paul Singer’s articles from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP are most popular:
  • within Environment topic(s)

State attorneys general from Florida, Texas, Iowa, Nebraska, and Montana are investigating recycling groups like the U.S. Plastics Pact and GreenBlue Institute, alleging their sustainability goals may amount to antitrust and consumer protection violations. The AGs warn that these environmental organizations could be coordinating to restrict plastic output and mislead consumers on recyclability, potentially functioning as a "group boycott" in violation of state and federal law.

This matters for ESG teams, trade associations, and legal/compliance groups: sustainability collaborations can trigger antitrust scrutiny—even among nonprofits—and joint environmental goals may need to be evaluated for competitive risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Paul Singer
Paul Singer
Photo of Abigail Stempson
Abigail Stempson
Photo of Beth Bolen Chun
Beth Bolen Chun
Photo of Andrea DeLorimier
Andrea DeLorimier
