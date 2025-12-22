ARTICLE
22 December 2025

EUON Publishes Report On Nano-Enabled Textiles

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

On December 1, 2025, the European Union (EU) Observatory for Nanomaterials (EUON) announced the availability of a report analyzing the applications of nano-enabled textiles...
European Union Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
On December 1, 2025, the European Union (EU) Observatory for Nanomaterials (EUON) announced the availability of a report analyzing the applications of nano-enabled textiles and their presence on the EU and global markets. The report, Information on Nano-Enabled Textiles, addresses the growing integration of nanotechnology in the textile industry, which has introduced advanced functionalities such as antimicrobial properties, enhanced durability, water repellence and ultraviolet (UV) protection. According to the report, "[d]espite these benefits, significant concerns have emerged about the potential release of nanomaterials (NMs) throughout the life cycle of a textile product — including during washing, wear and disposal — and possible associated risks to human health and the environment." The authors conducted a comprehensive analysis of the market for nano-enabled textiles, reviewed the existing literature on nanomaterial exposure pathways and toxicological risks, and assessed the current regulatory framework in the EU. The authors paid particular attention to the lack of standardized EU-wide reporting requirements for nano-enabled textiles, "despite isolated national efforts such as those in France and Belgium." The report states that its findings "reveal a fragmented regulatory landscape, limited transparency for consumers and inadequate guidance for industry, which together hinder effective risk management." The report identifies gaps in current research on the toxicity and environmental impact of nanomaterials and highlights "the urgent need for harmonised legislation, improved labelling standards and coordinated research efforts."

Authors
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
