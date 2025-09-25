EU Anti-Deforestation Rules Delayed For A Second Time In 12 Months

The European Commission has today (NDLR: 23 September 2025) announced that it will propose to postpone the application of EUDR requirements for another 12 months, citing IT system capacity issues.

The EUDR (Regulation (EU) 2023/1115) is an ambitious regulation, which aims to tackle deforestation and forest degradation by targeting seven (7) commodities (cattle, wood, cocoa, soy, palm oil, coffee, rubber) whose production and consumption significantly contribute to these issues. The EUDR requires operators who place these commodities (and certain derived products) on the EU market to conduct due diligence on their supply chains and submit due diligence statements confirming that the relevant commodities/products are deforestation-free and comply with relevant national laws of the country of production.

If the European Parliament and the Council approve the commission's proposal, this will be the second time in a period of 12 months that the application ofEUDR requirements will be delayed. The EUDR, which was originally set to apply from 30 December 2024, was delayed last year until 30 December 2025 to give companies more time to prepare for the new requirements.

It is anticipated that the EUDR could be subject to further legislative changes via the Environmental Omnibus Package, which is expected in Q4 2025.

